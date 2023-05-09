Haiti ambassador to Taiwan seeks new areas of cooperation in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Haiti Ambassador to Taiwan Roudy Stanley Penn discussed bilateral exchanges in education, healthcare, and smart agriculture with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) on Monday (May 8).

Penn praised Kaohsiung's innovation under Chen's administration and said that the city’s transformation into a smart city and embrace of digital technology were key factors in its rapid development. He said that in addition to national-level exchanges, it is now time for cooperation between cities, Liberty Times reported.

The ambassador said that Haiti's second-largest city, Cap-Haitien, shares historical and urban characteristics with Kaohsiung and is interested in exchanging ideas and exploring more opportunities for cooperation.

Chen said that Kaohsiung is the Taiwanese city that is most similar to Cap-Haitien in terms of climate and geography. He highlighted Kaohsiung's use of smart agriculture to improve production management efficiency and said that the city’s development experience could provide suitable solutions for Cap-Haitien.

Chen said he respects Haiti's struggle for democracy, freedom, and human rights, especially on the 220th anniversary of the passing of Haitian revolutionary hero and founding father Toussaint Louverture. He also thanked Haiti for its long-standing support of Taiwan's participation in international organizations and for speaking up for the country on multiple occasions.

Taiwan and Haiti established diplomatic ties in 1966.