Hermes theater play debuts in Taipei

Performance held at Taipie Music Center

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/05/09 12:13
European theatrical play "On the Wings of Hermes” makes debut in Taipei. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

(TAIPEI) Taiwan News – French luxury brand Hermes launched a theater play titled “On the Wings of Hermes,” featuring its Kelly bags as opera singers at Taipei Music Center.

In a collaboration with Belgium director Jaco Van Dormael, choreographer Michele Anne De Mey, and dance troupe Astragales, the story centers on Pegasus, a flying horse from Greek mythology, that leads its six foals to learn how to fly.

According to the introduction, the key to flying is to find “lightness” and it can come from a kiss, a gentle touch, or an impulse. The brand explained that lightness is the moment when life becomes beautiful and one can find it everywhere.

Designer Sylvie Olive created the scenography and gave the whole play a surreal ambience. The romantic and humorous script also features a popular scene called “Bag Quartet,” where the haute couture’s iconic Kelly handbags sing aria on stage.

The 30-minute performance requires online booking and is set to run from May 6 to May 14.
