Hermes theater play debuts in Taipei

(TAIPEI) Taiwan News – French luxury brand Hermes launched a theater play titled “On the Wings of Hermes,” featuring its Kelly bags as opera singers at Taipei Music Center.

In a collaboration with Belgium director Jaco Van Dormael, choreographer Michele Anne De Mey, and dance troupe Astragales, the story centers on Pegasus, a flying horse from Greek mythology, that leads its six foals to learn how to fly.

According to the introduction, the key to flying is to find “lightness” and it can come from a kiss, a gentle touch, or an impulse. The brand explained that lightness is the moment when life becomes beautiful and one can find it everywhere.

Designer Sylvie Olive created the scenography and gave the whole play a surreal ambience. The romantic and humorous script also features a popular scene called “Bag Quartet,” where the haute couture’s iconic Kelly handbags sing aria on stage.

The 30-minute performance requires online booking and is set to run from May 6 to May 14.