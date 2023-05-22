Wine and Gourmet Taipei ready for launch

Wine and Gourmet Taipei (WGT) is set to kick off on Friday (May 26), with over 130 exhibitors showcasing wine, sake, whiskey, spirits, beer, international delicacies and accessories.

It takes place at the Taiwan World Trade Center Hall from Friday to Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. WGT has been held since 2011 and attracts more than 15,000 visitors annually.

The products on display are from over 20 different countries. The fair reflects the positive growth of the global wine industry and the vibrant development of Taiwan's wine culture.

The "WGT Annual Selection" is the star of the show. First held in 2013, with the strong support of the Taiwan Sommelier Association, the wines voted by the people and sommeliers are very popular and are regarded as the most important products of the year.

Kaigo has invited 11 sommeliers from all around Taiwan to select the winning wines in various categories from a professional and fresh perspective.

This year, WGT also introduced a new "Annual Sake Selection" to promote the best sake Taiwan has to offer. Sake Masters and "Sake Samurais" were invited to judge the event. The winning products of both competitions can be found in the exhibition show guide and on the printed posters at the exhibition venue.

Industry professionals can register with their business cards for VIP badges to the physical exhibition or through the online B2B matching platform. Click here to register.

The VIP badges will allow professionals access to the VIP room and the B2B area. They will be able to see products that exhibitors are reserving for those in professional fields such as hotels, bars, restaurants, and supermarkets.

This year, Kaigo, the organizer, will be working with TWDD to provide valet services for visitors and with Lalamove to provide discounts on delivery fees when buying onsite.

To save the NT$300 entrance fee, you can pre-register your visit here.

