Wiemer, Adames homer as Brewers win 9-3 to cool off Dodgers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer has made more of an impact with his glove than with his bat thus far in his rookie season.

But the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder showed Monday night just how much potential he has to produce at the plate.

Wiemer and Willy Adames hit three-run homers to back Freddy Peralta’s strong pitching and the Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3.

Wiemer rebounded from a tough road trip by going 2 of 3 with a career-high four RBIs.

“When I get my feet under me, I’ll get going,” Wiemer said. “It’s a hard game and it humbles you quick.”

The Brewers have won their last two games after losing six straight. Milwaukee ended its longest skid of the young season Sunday with a 7-3 victory at San Francisco.

Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Dodgers, who lost for just the second time in 10 games.

Wiemer has played great defense and made a seamless transition when a shoulder injury to fellow rookie Garrett Mitchell caused him to shift his primary position from right field to center.

His hitting has been more of a work in progress.

Wiemer is batting .221 with a .296 on-base percentage. He went 2 of 17 during a six-game trip that concluded Sunday. His four RBIs Monday were his first since April 29.

“I know I’ve got to do better,” Wiemer said. "I hold myself to a higher standard. Just working on it day in and day out.”

His work paid off Monday.

Wiemer homered off Tony Gonsolin (0-1) with two outs in the fifth. He added an RBI double against Phil Bickford in the seventh with a shot that went off the glove of diving shortstop Miguel Rojas and into shallow left.

“Just logging at bats is really going to help him. He’s made such an impact on the bases and playing defense,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what’s earning him playing time. And I think he can improve as the season goes offensively. He’s capable of having nights like that. He’s certainly capable of hitting home runs. It’s something that we’ve got to be a little patient with, and hopefully he gets some more nights like tonight.”

The Dodgers had to make a long trip to Milwaukee after winning a Sunday night game at San Diego in extra innings, but Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts dismissed the notion that the quick turnaround created a hangover effect.

“The hangover was Peralta tonight,” Roberts said. “I really felt coming in, I thought we had some momentum coming into this series and felt good about it. But when you've got to face that guy, that sort of puts the momentum back in check. He was really good today.”

Peralta (4-2) struck out five and allowed just three hits, one run and two walks in six innings. Peralta has allowed five runs over 18 innings in his last three appearances.

Milwaukee broke a scoreless tie by getting three unearned runs off Gonsolin in the fifth.

William Contreras led off the inning by reaching on an error by third baseman Michael Busch. After Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out single, Wiemer ripped a 1-1 splitter into the left-field seats for the his third career homer.

That blast spoiled an otherwise outstanding performance from Gonsolin, who struck out six and walked none in six innings.

The Dodgers cut Milwaukee’s lead to 3-1 in the sixth as Freddie Freeman doubled, moved to third when Jason Heyward grounded out and scored when Max Muncy grounded out.

Milwaukee broke the game open by scoring six runs in the seventh. Bickford retired one batter and allowed four runs.

After Wiemer’s RBI double made it 4-1, Christian Yelich added a two-run single. Adames capped the outburst by homering for the second game, delivering a drive over the right-field wall against Wander Suero.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Counsell said IF Luis Urías is on track in his recovery to return around the start of June. Urías is on the 60-day injured list after injuring his hamstring in the opening game of the season.

Dodgers: Muncy started at designated hitter for a second straight night as he fights through an illness. Roberts said he hopes Muncy is able to return to the field and play third base Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.32 ERA) pitches for the Dodgers and LHP Eric Lauer (3-3, 4.40) starts for the Brewers on Tuesday night. ___

