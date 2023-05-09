Keller's CG helps Pirates top Rockies, end 7-game skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched his first career complete game and Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Keller (4-1) shut out the Rockies on four hits in his first time pitching into the eighth inning. The fifth-year veteran struck out eight and walked one in a game that took just 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Castro’s homer off Kyle Freeland in the seventh broke the scoreless tie.

Freeland (3-4) also had a strong start, giving up two runs and seven hits in seven innings with four strikeouts and three walks.

Ke’Bryan Hayes had two hits for the Pirates, who hold a slim lead in the NL Central. Kris Bryant had two hits for the Rockies, who had won six of seven.

TIGERS 6, GUARDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joey Wentz settled down after allowing a double and single to start the game on the way to his first win, and Andy Ibañez homered and scored three runs in Detroit's win over struggling Cleveland.

After allowing the opening hits, Wentz (1-3) then retired 13 of 14 before giving up a pair of walks in the sixth. He got two outs and was pulled for Will Vest, who worked out of the jam. Jason Foley, Chasen Shreve and Alex Lange completed the combined six-hitter.

Ibañez connected for his first homer for Detroit and Riley Greene drove in two runs as the Tigers won for the sixth time in seven games.

José Ramírez homered as the Guardians continued to scuffle offensively. Rookie Tanner Bibee (1-1) for three runs and five hits in the third inning and didn't survive the fourth.

RAYS 3, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Shane McClanahan worked six innings and became this season’s first seven-game winner, Josh Lowe and Luke Raley homered and Tampa Bay topped Baltimore in a matchup of the teams with the best record in the American League.

The Rays extended their AL East lead to 6 1/2 games. McClanahan (7-0) allowed four hits and four walks and struck out seven.

Kyle Gibson (4-2) pitched well in defeat, allowing two runs in six-plus innings. Lowe hit a solo shot leading off the second and Raley added one in the ninth. Wander Franco hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Colin Poche and Kevin Kelly followed McClanahan for Tampa Bay, and Jason Adam struck out three in the ninth for his fourth save.

The Orioles lost a series opener for the first time this season after winning their first 11. It’s Baltimore’s first three-game losing streak of the season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports