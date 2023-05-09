AP photos from Sri Lanka, Ukraine were Pulitzer finalists

People use gym equipment as they take over President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence on the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri La... People use gym equipment as they take over President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence on the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 11, 2022. The image was part of a series of images by Associated Press photographers that was a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)