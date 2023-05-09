Alexa
AP photos from Sri Lanka, Ukraine were Pulitzer finalists

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/05/09 10:08
Sri Lankans shout anti-government slogans while blocking the entrance to president's office during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 11, 2022. Th...
An injured protester grieves in pain as police fire tear gas to disperse protesting members of the Inter University Students Federation during an anti...
An injured student is carried by colleagues as police fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting members of the Inter University Students ...
Protesters storm Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid...
Protesters swim as onlookers wait at a swimming pool in the president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 10, ...
People struggle as they enter the president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, July 11, India, July 11, 20...
A protester holds a portrait of former Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa upside down after storming Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's of...
Protesters cheer after storming the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fl...
Protesters climb the stairs after storming Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajap...
An injured protester reacts in pain as he is shifted to hospital in an ambulance during clashes with police near parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jul...
People use gym equipment as they take over President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence on the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri La...
A protester sits on a chair surrounded by others after storming the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after...
A Sri Lankan protester waves the national flag from the rooftop of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after ...
Motria Oleksiienko, 99, traumatized by the Russian occupation, is comforted by daughter-in-law Tetiana Oleksiienko in a room without heating in the vi...
Elderly people are evacuated from a hospice in Chasiv Yar city, Donetsk district, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. The image was part of a series of images by...
Valerii Ilchenko, 70, who lives alone and is refusing to evacuate, watches television in his apartment, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, July 6, 2022. ...
Dr. Yurii Kuznetsov, left, helps nurses to move an elderly patient onto a bed at the hospital in Izium, Ukraine, Sept. 17, 2022. The image was part of...
A Ukrainian elderly woman eats a slice of bread inside a crowded railway station, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. The image was part of a series...
Viktor Holodeyev, 76, left, is tended to by a nurse while on an evacuation train with his wife, Tatiana, 72, as they depart from Pokrovsk, Donetsk reg...
Ukrainian injured servicemen and an injured civilian wait for medical treatment in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The ima...
Elderly residents are evacuated by a local organization from the southern city of Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 27, 2022. The image was part of a series of i...
Patients eat a meal in a shelter for injured and homeless people in Izium, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The image was part of a series of images b...
A woman reacts after receiving food donations from World Central Kitchen in Kherson, in southern Ukraine, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The image was pa...
Vasyl Nevolov, an internally displaced Ukrainian from Kyiv, rests inside a theatre in the city of Drohobych, western Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. ...
Elena Holovko sits among debris while being helped outside her house that was damaged after a missile strike in Druzhkivka, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, J...
An elderly man lies at a hospice center in Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk district of Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. The image was part of a series of im...
A man looks at buildings destroyed during Russian attacks on Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. The image was part ...
Catherine, 70, looks out the window while holding a candle for light inside her house during a power outage, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thur...

The Associated Press was a finalist in two Pulitzer Prize categories — for breaking news photography of Sri Lanka's political crisis, and for feature photography of the elderly in Ukraine.

That was in addition to the two Pulitzers AP was awarded on Monday: one for its coverage of the siege of Mariupol, Ukraine; the other for breaking news photography in Ukraine.

The AP images from Sri Lanka captured the full range of human emotion. Protesters pumping their fists in the air shouting anti-government slogans, and also shielding themselves from tear gas and water cannons. Crowds of Sri Lankans storming the office of the prime minister after the president fled the country, and others celebrating inside the president's official residence by jumping in the pool and using the gym equipment.

The Sri Lanka photos were made by Eranga Jayawardena and Rafiq Maqbool.

In Ukraine, the grueling effects of war on the elderly were shown by AP photographers in a range of settings: people being forced from homes damaged by missile strikes, carried away from hospice facilities, crowding into railway stations to evacuate and even living alone after refusing to leave home.

The photos about Ukraine's elderly were made by Vadim Ghirda, Petros Giannakouris, Nariman El-Mofty, Evgeniy Maloletka, Bernat Armangue, David Goldman, Natacha Pisarenko and Emilio Morenatti.