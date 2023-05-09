Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Indian lawmaker supports Taiwan in WHO

Sujeet Kumar calls out Taiwan's exclusion due to 'China appeasement'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/09 09:39
Indian lawmaker Sujeet Kumar. (Facebook, Sujeet Kumar photo)

Indian lawmaker Sujeet Kumar. (Facebook, Sujeet Kumar photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indian parliamentarian Sujeet Kumar on Saturday (May 6) expressed support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization.

Kumar tweeted that “Taiwan has been a valuable partner in the fight against COVID-19. But despite its immense anti-pandemic contributions, Taiwan continues to be excluded from WHO & WHA due to unjustifiable political considerations/China appeasement.” He also included the slogans “Taiwan can help” and “Let Taiwan help” in his post.

Kumar is a member of the Biju Janata Dal Party and one of the founding members of the Formosa Club Indo-Pacific chapter, which is a multinational parliamentary platform that advocates for Taiwan’s international space. He visited Taiwan as a scholar in 2009 and visited the country again in October to participate in the sixth annual Yushan Forum and the Taiwan-India Dialogue.

The 76th WHA is slated to take place from May 21-30 in Geneva, Switzerland. Despite not receiving an invitation to the global health meeting, Taiwan will send a delegation led by Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元), which will include National Health Insurance Administration Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞).
Taiwan
WHO
Sujeet Kumar
India

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan-US 21st Century Trade Initiative negotiations expected to be completed this year
Taiwan-US 21st Century Trade Initiative negotiations expected to be completed this year
2023/05/08 17:14
Taiwan confirms US$500 million in free American arms aid in works
Taiwan confirms US$500 million in free American arms aid in works
2023/05/08 15:35
Contractor seeks NT$526 million in compensation for Taiwan’s halted digital ID plan
Contractor seeks NT$526 million in compensation for Taiwan’s halted digital ID plan
2023/05/08 14:34
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese naval ships around country
2023/05/08 12:23
Florida marks 31 years of Taiwan-Florida sister-state ties
Florida marks 31 years of Taiwan-Florida sister-state ties
2023/05/08 10:57