Indian lawmaker supports Taiwan in WHO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indian parliamentarian Sujeet Kumar on Saturday (May 6) expressed support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization.

Kumar tweeted that “Taiwan has been a valuable partner in the fight against COVID-19. But despite its immense anti-pandemic contributions, Taiwan continues to be excluded from WHO & WHA due to unjustifiable political considerations/China appeasement.” He also included the slogans “Taiwan can help” and “Let Taiwan help” in his post.

Kumar is a member of the Biju Janata Dal Party and one of the founding members of the Formosa Club Indo-Pacific chapter, which is a multinational parliamentary platform that advocates for Taiwan’s international space. He visited Taiwan as a scholar in 2009 and visited the country again in October to participate in the sixth annual Yushan Forum and the Taiwan-India Dialogue.

The 76th WHA is slated to take place from May 21-30 in Geneva, Switzerland. Despite not receiving an invitation to the global health meeting, Taiwan will send a delegation led by Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元), which will include National Health Insurance Administration Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞).