How to Install a Tankless Electric Water Heater

Are you tired of constantly running out of hot water in your home? A tankless electric water heater may be the solution you need! Not only does it provide hot water on demand, but it’s also energy-efficient, which can help you save money on your utility bills. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps of installing a tankless electric water heater in your home.

Gather your tools and materials

Before you begin, make sure you have all the tools and materials you’ll need for the installation. These may include a power drill, pipe cutter, adjustable wrench, and Teflon tape, among other things. You’ll also need to purchase a tankless electric water heater that’s appropriate for your home’s needs.

Shut off the power and water supply

Turn off the power to your old water heater and shut off the water supply. This will prevent any accidents or leaks from occurring during the installation process.

Disconnect the old water heater

Disconnect the old water heater from its power source and the water supply. Make sure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions for doing this.

Install the new water heater

Install the tankless electric water heater according to the manufacturer’s instructions. This may involve mounting it on the wall, connecting the pipes and wires, and adjusting the temperature and pressure settings.

Test the water heater

Once you’ve installed the new water heater, turn on the power and water supply and test it out. Run the hot water in your home and make sure it’s coming out at the desired temperature and pressure.

Dispose of the old water heater

Dispose of your old water heater properly. Depending on where you live, you may be able to recycle it or take it to a local landfill.

Consider the location of the water heater

When installing a tankless electric water heater, it’s important to consider the location of the unit. The water heater should be installed in a place that’s easily accessible for maintenance and repairs. Additionally, it should be installed in an area that’s well-ventilated to prevent any buildup of gases or fumes.

Determine the appropriate size of water heater

Before purchasing a tankless electric water heater, it’s important to determine the appropriate size for your home’s needs. Factors that can affect the size of the unit include the number of people in your household, the number of bathrooms, and the frequency of hot water use. Consult with a professional or use a sizing calculator to determine the appropriate size for your home.

Hire a professional if necessary

While installing a tankless electric water heater can be a DIY project for some, it may be necessary to hire a professional for the job. This is especially true if you’re not comfortable working with electricity or plumbing. A professional can ensure that the installation is done correctly and safely.

Maintain the water heater

To ensure that your tankless electric water heater operates efficiently and lasts for a long time, it’s important to perform regular maintenance. This may include flushing the unit to remove any buildup of minerals or sediment, checking the pressure relief valve, and inspecting the heating element.

Consider adding a water softener

If you live in an area with hard water, it may be beneficial to install a water softener in conjunction with your tankless electric water heater. Hard water contains minerals that can build up and cause damage to the heating element and other parts of the unit over time. A water softener can help reduce these minerals and extend the life of your water heater.

Monitor energy usage

While tankless electric water heaters are generally more energy-efficient than traditional tank water heaters, it’s still important to monitor your energy usage. Check your utility bills regularly to ensure that your water heater is not consuming excessive amounts of electricity. If you notice a significant increase in energy usage, it may be a sign that your unit needs maintenance or repairs.

Consider installing multiple units

If you have a large household with high hot water demand, you may want to consider installing multiple tankless electric water heaters. This can help ensure that you have hot water available throughout your home, even during times of peak usage.

Upfront cost

While tankless electric water heaters can help you save money on your utility bills in the long run, they can be more expensive upfront than traditional tank water heaters. Make sure you budget accordingly and consider the long-term savings when making your decision.

Water flow rate

Tankless electric water heaters have a maximum water flow rate, which determines how much hot water can be produced at once. Make sure you choose a unit with a flow rate that meets your household’s needs. If you have a high hot water demand, you may need to install multiple units or choose a larger unit with a higher flow rate.

By following these additional tips and considerations, you can ensure that your tankless electric water heater is installed and maintained properly, and meets the hot water needs of your household.