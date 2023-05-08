Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size Set For Explosive Growth | Berry Genomics, BGI Diagnosis Co., Ltd

China Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is likely to reach more than US$ 1.7 Billion by 2024.

Long–term Growth Projection and Development:

• It is predicted that China Actual NIPT test volume will increase to 1.6 Million by 2024

• More than 3,00,000 NIFTY tests done in 2016

• Berry Genomics completes US$ 648 Million reverse merger in Shenzhen

• Two–Child policy is likely to boost China NIPT market

Growth in China NIPT market can be attributed to factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with Down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT and shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older). High test cost, strict regulatory requirements and ethical hurdles is restraining the growth of China NIPT market. Due to expanding patient access to NIPT test, the China NIPT test market is poised to have a positive outlook in the year ahead.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4353

The research report titled “Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market Outlook 2024: China Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017–2024” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in–depth analysis of the China actual and potential NIPT market.

The report contains a granular analysis of the market segmentation, reveal facts on the market size, volume and revenues; and provides forecasts through 2024. It also includes a snapshot of the NIPT implementation in the low and middle-income countries. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the China NIPT Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the China NIPT Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company introduction, NIPT test portfolio, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and latest development/updates of the NIPT Market in China.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• 2013 – 2024: China Potential NIPT Test Market Size & Analysis (Volume and Value)

• 2013 – 2024: China Actual NIPT Test Market Size & Analysis (Volume and Value)

• NIPT Test Implementation in Low & Middle–Income Countries

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China NIPT Test Market

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4353

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

• Berry Genomics

• BGI Diagnosis Co., Ltd

• Basetra

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4353

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com

Pathology Laboratories Market

Prosthetics and Orthotics Market

Bioprocess Analyzers Market

Cosmetic Implant Market

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market