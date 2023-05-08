North America Insulin Pump Market Size To See Booming Growth | Insulet Corporation, Medtronic

North America Insulin Pump Market is likely to reach more than US$ 4.2 Billion by the year end of 2022.

Long–term Growth Projection:

• Number of diabetes population in United States will increase to more than 33 Million by the year end of 2022

• In 2016, there were more than 5,00,000 insulin pump users in United States

• Canada Insulin Pump market generated more than US$ 160 Million in 2016

• The US is the major market share holder for the North America Insulin Pump Market

Increasing number of diabetic patients, growing awareness towards diabetes, improved glucose control and flexible, lifestyle–compatible treatment options and technological advancement in insulin pump devices are the key factors driving the growth of the North America Insulin Pump Market. However, high cost of the insulin pump devices is expected to hamper growth of the market during forecast period.

“North America Insulin Pump Market Prospect, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the North America Insulin Pump Market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of the type 1, type 2, newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and overall diabetes population of all the three countries covered in the report. It provides an essential insights of insulin pump users in terms of volume in detail for latest trends, outlook and opportunities in all the three countries covered in the report.

Market outlook in value terms has been analyzed based on current and potential trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and preferred insulin pump brand by the patients. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Key trends in terms of collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the North America Insulin Pump Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Insulin Pump Market such as Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Roche, Animas Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Microport and Sooil Development. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook, latest development and trends and sales analysis of the Insulin Pump and Diabetes Market from 2011 to 2022.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• United States, Canada & Mexico Diabetes Population Analysis (2011 – 2022)

• North America Insulin Pump Users & Market Prospect & Growth (2011 – 2022)

• North America Insulin Pump Users & Market Share – By Countries (2011 – 2022)

• North America Insulin Pump Market Analysis – By Countries (2011– 2022)

• United States Insulin Pump Users and Market Analysis (2011 – 2022)

• United States Insulin Pump Preferred Brand – By Product

• Canada Insulin Pump Users and Market Analysis (2011 – 2022)

• Mexico Insulin Pump Users and Market Analysis (2011 – 2022)

• North America (All 3 Countries) Insulin Pump Reimbursement & Regulation System

• North America Insulin Pump Market – Major Deal Types

• Insulin Pump Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the North America Insulin Pump Market

• Key Companies Analysis

Major Countries Covered in This Report:

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

Major Companies Covered in This Report:

• Insulet Corporation

• Medtronic

• Roche

• Animas Corporation and

• Tandem Diabetes Care

• Microport

• Sooil Development

