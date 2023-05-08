United States Insulin Pump Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | Insulet Corporation, Animas Corporation

United States Insulin Pump Market is expected to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients, growing awareness towards diabetes, improved glucose control and flexible, lifestyle-compatible treatment options and technological advancement in insulin pump devices. However, high cost of the insulin pump devices is expected to hamper growth of the market during forecast period.

This is the 2nd latest edition report published by the Market Report Publisher. “United States Insulin Pump Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast 2017 – 2022” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States Insulin Pump Market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the type 1, type 2 and newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and overall diabetes population. It provides essential insights into insulin pump users with more focused on type 1 and type 2 diabetes insulin pump users. Market outlook in value terms has been analysed based on current and potential trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and preferred insulin pump brand by the patients. Key trends in terms of collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements are analysed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pump Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Insulin Pump Market such as Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Roche, Animas Corporation and Tandem Diabetes Care. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and sales analysis of the Insulin Pump and Diabetes Market from 2011 to 2022.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

• United States Insulin Pump Users and Market Analysis (2011 – 2022)

• United States Insulin Pump Preferred Brand – By Product

• United States Insulin Pump Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System

• United States Insulin Pump Market – Major Deal Types

• Insulin Pump Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pump Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

• Insulet Corporation

• Medtronic

• Roche

• Animas Corporation and

• Tandem Diabetes Care

