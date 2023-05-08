Transportation Management System Market Revolutionizing Business Growth with Future Market Size | MercuryGate International, Transplace, E2Open

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Transportation Management System Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

As technology progresses, transportation management systems are expected to become one of the most helpful transportation solutions in the supply chain management. Transportation management system (TMS) is a platform designed to streamline the transportation process, a subpart of the supply chain. It deals with monitoring, organizing, managing, and handling any matter related to the transportation of the products right from placing the order until the final delivery. The popularity of the TMS platform is continuously growing. According to recent studies, almost 35% of the businesses are now using the platform for managing their transportation network. With increasing complexities of logistics and transportation, as the business grows, the need for transportation management systems can never be exaggerated. Technically, TMS enables better transactional and communication system to allow the users to leverage from vast real-time data, make easier decisions, and plan & strategize for optimal transportation solutions.

This research report is a valuable source of information for companies looking to create effective plans and strategies. It provides crucial insights into market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market predictions, helping businesses make informed decisions. The report provides a detailed analysis of several variables, including the status of COVID-19 containment, the recovery of the end-user market, and the expected recovery timeline for the years 2020-2021. Transportation management systems equip the shipper with all necessary and advanced tools that play a vital role in monitoring, organizing, and managing the shipment process. The platform can be leveraged to handle several types of shipments all under a single dashboard allowing control from a centralized location. It resolves and mitigates all unnecessary stress and dubieties that might occur due to unknowingness. Huge technological advancements across the transportation & logistics sector create a positive correlation for the global transportation management system market.

Furthermore, exponential growth within the e-commerce industry has expanded the significance of logistics process, thereby creating a high need for effective transportation management system. However, there is growing data security concern to create a staggering effect on the market. Growing popularity of autonomous and connected vehicles coupled with rising adoption of cloud technology and industry 4.0 is estimated to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

The transportation management system market is primarily segmented on the basis of component, solution type, deployment model, transportation mode, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By solution type, it is segmented into planning & execution, order management, audit, payment, & claims, reporting & analytics, and routing & tracking. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of transportation mode, the market is fragmented into roadways, railways, airways, and maritime. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into retail, healthcare & pharmaceutical, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, government, and others.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides in-depth analysis of the transportation management system market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of transportation management system market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP

– C.H. Robinson

– Trimble

– BluJay Solutions

– MercuryGate International

– Blue Yonder

– Transplace

– 3GTMS

– E2Open

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solution

– Services

By Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Solution Type

– Planning & Execution

– Order Management

– Audit, Payment, & Claims

– Reporting & Analytics

– Routing & Tracking

By Transportation Mode

– Roadways

– Railways

– Airways

– Maritime

By Industry Vertical

– Retail

– Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

– Manufacturing

– Transportation & Logistics

– Energy & Utilities

– Government

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

