Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Future of Market Size: Bold Visions and Strategies for Epic Growth | Altair Engineering, Next Limit Technologies, NVIDIA Corporation

Visualization & 3D rendering software is a solution for processing 3D images, which are stored in systems to draw realistic lighting, colors, shadows, and textures. Many industries across the globe are using visualization and 3D rendering to save time, cost, and efforts of employees and organizations in creating complex 3D images. In addition, many construction companies and interior designers are adopting 3D rendering software to present a better design for buildings to their clients and customers, which creates a demand for this software. The software also helps companies to provide an enhanced overview of products and enables clients to provide real-time feedback of a product. Increase in demand for virtual modelling and building design and surge in demand for architecture planning for smart cities boost growth of the global visualization and 3D rendering software market. In addition, surge in demand for real-time rendering and faster decision-making capabilities positively impacts growth of the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of several variables, including the status of COVID-19 containment, the recovery of the end-user market, and the expected recovery timeline for the years 2020-2021.

However, lack of IT infrastructure, less demand for 3D rendering software in underdeveloped nations, and lack of security, with privacy issues are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of cloud-based 3D rendering services and increase in demand for high level gaming and videography are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period. Each of these factors is projected to have a definite impact on growth of the visualization and 3D rendering software market.

The global visualization and 3D rendering software market is segmented into type, deployment model, application, end user, and region. In terms of type, the market is fragmented into plugin and stand-alone. Depending on deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The applications covered in the study include architectural & visualization, research & training, gaming, marketing & advertisement and others. As per end user, the market is segregated into construction & real estate, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, education, healthcare & life science, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of global visualization and 3D rendering software market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Act-3D

– Autodesk, Inc.

– Altair Engineering, Inc.

– Cebas Visual Technology Inc.

– Corel Corporation

– Dassault Systemes

– Embodee

– Luxion Inc.

– Next Limit Technologies

– NVIDIA Corporation

– OTOY Inc.

– Robert McNeel & Associates

– SAP SE

– Siemens AG

– Webmax Technologies

Key Market Segments

By Type

– Plugin

– Stand-alone

By Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Application

– Architectural & Visualization

– Research & Training

– Gaming

– Marketing & Advertisement

– Others

By End User

– Construction & real estate

– Energy & utilities

– Media & entertainment

– Education

– Healthcare & life science

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South-East Asia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

