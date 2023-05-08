Virtual Meeting Software Market Future-Proofing Your Business with Market Size: A Comprehensive Guide | Adobe, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. Google LLC

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Virtual Meeting Software Market ”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Virtual meeting software refers to real-time interaction of employees on a software platform, which takes place with the help of internet using integrated video, chats tools audio, and application sharing systems. In addition, virtual meeting software helps individuals share data and information in real-time without being physically located together. Various companies across the globe are adopting virtual meeting software to increase productivity of employees to save time and resources of the company. Furthermore, different industries have used virtual meeting software as their daily communication tool to interact with their customers, employees, and partners in an effective and convenient way.

This research report is a valuable source of information for companies looking to create effective plans and strategies. It provides crucial insights into market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market predictions, helping businesses make informed decisions. The report provides a detailed analysis of several variables, including the status of COVID-19 containment, the recovery of the end-user market, and the expected recovery timeline for the years 2020-2021. Rise in adoption of virtual meeting software among corporate and government organizations and rise in number of virtual meeting software providers across the globe are key driving forces of the virtual meeting software market. In addition, surge in adoption of technologies, such as facial recognition to detect and authenticate meeting participants propels growth of the market.

However, high software and hardware cost associated with virtual meeting software is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the market to a certain extent. On the contrary, integration of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based technology are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global virtual meeting software is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is divided into solution, and service. On the basis of deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is divided BFSI, education, IT & telecom, government & public, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, oil & gas, others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the virtual meeting software include Adobe, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lifesize, Inc., LogMeIn, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Ring Central, Inc. and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of global virtual meeting software forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertica

– BFSI

– Education

– IT & Telecom

– Government & Public

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Oil & Gas

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

