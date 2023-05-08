Japan Data Annotation Tools Market to Witness Impressive Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 to 2030

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Japan Data Annotation Tools Market. This comprehensive report offers the latest data on the market and provides insights into its growth prospects and challenges.

Japan Data Annotation Tools Market is estimated to make a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 73.6 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1,363.8 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 38.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market's most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The key players in the Japan Data Annotation Tools Market are Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Labelbox, Inc., Scale AI, Inc., Appen limited, Cogito Tech LLC, Annotate Software, Playment, Inc., and Deep Systems among others.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

By Data Type segment of the Japan Data Annotation Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

Text Sentiment Text Classification Entity

Image Boundary Boxes Line Annotation Image Transcription

Video Semantic Polygon Key point

Audio Voice Activity Detection (VAD) Speaker Identification Automated Speech Recognition



By Technology segment of the Japan Data Annotation Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

Supervised

Semi-Supervised

Automatic

By Device Type segment of the Japan Data Annotation Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

Mac OS

Windows

Linux

Others

By End Users segment of the Japan Data Annotation Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and logistics

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Others

