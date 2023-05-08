Former Taipei Mayor Ko says TPP, KMT have different values

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taipei Mayor and head of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), on Monday (May 8) dismissed the notion of a ticket with the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) as he sought his party’s nomination as a presidential candidate.

Ko completed registration on Monday morning and the party is set to announce its candidate for next year’s election on May 17.

Speculation has been building up about a possible tie-up between the TPP and KMT, the major opposition, to boost their chances of a victory over the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The DPP has fielded Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as its candidate.

While Ko did not unequivocally reject the idea of teaming up with the KMT, he said the two parties “do not share compatible values and philosophies” and that he resents backroom politics, per UDN. The KMT is perceived to be pro-China, while Ko has advocated a middle ground that entails a more balanced approach.

The KMT has yet to decide on its candidate. Founder of Foxconn, Terry Guo (郭台銘), has revealed his intentions to run as he drums up support against his potential rival, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜).

Asked about the likelihood of putting former Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) on the ticket, Ko said she is a good choice but that he would like to recruit more talent and the TPP is open to any possibility, wrote CNA.

Huang, who lost last year’s Taipei mayoral race, joined the TPP last month when she said she would throw her weight behind Ko in his presidential bid.