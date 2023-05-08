Alexa
Row of air conditioners fall off building in central Taiwan

Taichung storeowner promises to compensate car, scooter owners for damages

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/08 17:12
A row of air conditioner compressors fall on top of parked vehicles in Taichung.

A row of air conditioner compressors fall on top of parked vehicles in Taichung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A row of over 10 air conditioner compressors outside a sportswear store in Taichung collapsed and crashed on top of parked vehicles on Monday afternoon (May 8).

ETToday reported the incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. in the Feng Chia shopping district. The compressors were originally held up by a metal shelf attached to a building made of iron sheets.

Two cars and eight scooters were parked under the compressors. The cars reportedly suffered more severe damage from the metal shelf and the compressors.

The Taichung police were cited as saying the storeowner, surnamed Chang (張), promised to compensate the vehicle owners for damages.

The fallen compressors have been removed from the vehicles.
