The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council: Malaysia Delivers Heartfelt Care As Asia’s Cardiology Hub

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 8 May 2023 - Malaysia is forging ahead, taking significant strides with its world-class healthcare services to combat cardiovascular disease (CVD) that has been plaguing Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia, and accounts for about one-third of all deaths [1] With a comprehensive focus on coronary care for its patients, Malaysia Healthcare is living up to its reputation as Asia's Cardiology Hub, delivering improved and promising outcomes through the integration of top-notch talent and technology to provide seamless end-to-end quality of care. In addition to innovative cardiology breakthroughs, cardiac facilities in the country also provide healthcare travellers with regular heart screenings and diagnostics comprising cardiac assessments, electrocardiography, blood testing and nutrition counselling as part of a comprehensive health check-up.Cardiology care in Malaysia is on par with international standards of competency and skills, owing to the availability of 58 cardiothoracic surgery specialists and over 200 cardiologists. The country, rising to first-world standards, is home to 52 renowned, world-class heart centres known for their high level of cardiology treatments and expertise. These centres are well-equipped to perform a wide range of cardiology services, including minimally invasive interventions and other complex procedures, involving open heart, closed heart and chest surgery and transplants.Malaysian healthcare providers are advancing cardiac care by harnessing Fourth Industrial Revolution technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data for more accurate diagnosis and to expedite transfer of medical records from international patients. The National Heart Institute (Institut Jantung Negara or IJN), the country's most prestigious cardiac institution, is one such example. The centre's Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Dr. Aizai Azan bin Abdul Rahim, emphasised that adapting to digital transformation in the healthcare industry is critical to providing far more personalised, productive medical care and advancing towards the future of healthcare technology."The digitalisation of our systems will enable a smooth integration of the various components of patient care - from test results to medications - on a central platform. We also plan to further facilitate the patient experience with the provision of an app that can not only store medical records but also be used to set up appointments," he said.With the country's healthcare industry at the forefront of many technological breakthroughs, major cardiac centres in Malaysia are ready to adopt an integrated approach, particular in terms of preventive cardiology. For example, Loh Guan Lye Specialists Centre's (LGL) cardiologists are employing a 640-Slice Computerised Tomography (CT) Scanner to detect initial stages of coronary artery disease while delivering patient-centred care to high-risk patients."The CT scan measures the patient's calcium score, which can reveal early indicators of coronary artery disease. We also look for any significant stenosis in the patient's heart during the scan. Patients with elevated calcium levels are at an increased risk of cardiac arrest and heart attack," Dr. Goh Eng Leong, Cardiologist and Physician at LGL, elaborated. In addition to high-tech equipment and innovations, he noted that human touch is essential in offering a holistic perspective and improving patient outcomes, a factor on which the team of specialists at Loh Guan Lye Specialists Centre places a high value.Garnering the trust and confidence of many patients locally and globally, Pantai Hospital KL (PHKL) is recognised for its reputation as a one-stop cardiology centre equipped to handle a wide range of complex cardiac issues successfully. PHKL features various full-fledged specialised units, such as the Dialysis Centre and Coronary Care Unit, to fulfil the growing need for advanced cardiovascular care."We have a strong track record in handling many complex cases, including vessel reconstruction and failed angioplasties from other centres, thanks to the availability of highly experienced specialists in all disciplines of cardiology here. Our success stories have piqued the interest of international healthcare travellers, the majority of whom come to us for interventional cardiology," Dr. Muhammad Imran Bin Abdul Hafidz, a Consultant Cardiologist at PHKL, stated. He further added that healthcare travellers will be ensured of personalised pre-hospital and post-hospital care assistance through PHKL's International Patient Centre.Malaysia Healthcare's welcoming environment and the provision of professional guidance ensure that all visiting healthcare travellers are adequately informed in terms of choosing the right doctor and facility for their needs. This includes arranging online consultations as needed and helping to facilitate the acquisition of relevant travel permits, thus bringing quality care at every step of the journey.As the Heartbeat of Asia, Malaysian shores are ready and delighted to welcome healthcare travellers seeking advanced care for cardiovascular diseases in a safe and trusted destination.Find out more about Malaysia Healthcare's orthopaedic offerings at: (youtube link if/when available).For more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org/ or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).

About The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country's healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia's healthcare travel industry under the brand "Malaysia Healthcare" with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 80 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.



