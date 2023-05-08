Traction Equipment Market 2023 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2031

The global traction equipment market revenue was around US$ 300.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 390.9 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17367

Traction refers to both the movement of something being pulled along a surface and the force that is applied to do so. However, the tools used in the procedure are referred to as traction tools, and they are frequently used in mechanical and electrical applications. The traction equipment is also widely utilized in many different industries, including the railway, the maritime industry, the aerospace and defense industry, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Global urbanization and infrastructure expansion increased the demand for transportation, which fuels the traction equipment market.

The aerospace and defense industries make extensive use of traction equipment, and growing defense project investments in both developed and emerging countries have increased demand for this product and may create several market opportunities.

The demand for electric vehicles is likely to rise due to emerging nations concentrating primarily on a carbon-free economy, which is also anticipated to create opportunities in the traction equipment market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the movement of people, goods, and applications including in the majority of the regions with a sizable traction equipment market. Some local, state, and federal governments have imposed various restrictions on how business is conducted and how people can travel, such as stay-at-home orders and quarantines, which have resulted in a sizable number of business slowdowns and closures. In addition, this declined the demand for a wide range of products and applications. Other effects include supply chain disruptions, weaker economic conditions, significant economic uncertainty, and volatility in the financial and commodity markets, including a decline in the demand for traction systems globally.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17367

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific region dominates the traction equipment market. This is attributable to the rapid development of high-speed railways, electric trains, and bullet trains in developing nations like India, which has created a variety of market opportunities for traction equipment. Additionally, developing nations are increasingly emphasizing a carbon-free economy, which is expected to boost demand for electric vehicles and open up a wide range of opportunities for the market for traction equipment.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global traction equipment market are:

ABB Ltd

Alstom SA

American Traction Systems

Bombardier Inc

Caterpillar Inc

Crompton Greaves Limited

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

VEM Group

Toshiba International Corporation

TTM Rail ? Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd

Medha Servo Drives Private Limited

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ): –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17367

Segmentation Analysis

The global traction equipment market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Traction Transformers

Traction Converters

Traction Motors and Generators

others

Segmentation based on Application

Railways

Marine

Industrial Equipments

Electrical Vehicles

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Enquire before purchasing this report–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17367

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17367

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/