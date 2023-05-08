SOC IoT Innovation Market Resurgence Expected to Bring Renewed Prosperity

The most recent research study on the global “SOC IoT Innovation Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The semiconductor industry is constantly evolving to meet the demands of IoT applications and consumers who are looking for small, portable, and multi-functional electronics. SoC (system-on-a-chip) is the most suitable solution for intelligent edge computing in IoT applications because of its many advantages over other silicon implementations. The rise of IoT products and platforms has led to numerous challenges that need to be addressed in order to fully realize the potential of IoT systems and their related emerging applications.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the SoC-IoT space, highlighting the major trends and opportunities across the ecosystem. The report includes a competitive analysis section that lists more than 40 emerging companies focused on various technological aspects of the SoC-IoT ecosystem, such as power management, memory-related solutions, design tools, RISC-V architecture, and more. The companies are profiled in detail to answer questions pertaining to different factors, including product offerings and technology, key personnel, partnerships, customers, patenting activities, funding details, and the future outlook. Mid-stage companies that can be potential targets have also been included.

The report also provides an assessment of acquisition trends since 2014, which provides insights into the inorganic growth routes adopted by established companies for differentiating their products and coping with competition. The key technologies acquired through these deals are related to mixed-signal solutions, always-on communication, design capabilities, and memory technologies. The acquisition trends suggest that mid-stage companies are also being considered as potential targets by established players.

The report presents several key insights, including the fact that the SoC-IoT ecosystem has shifted the industry to a collaborative structure, where chip manufacturers and IP vendors work together to meet design requirements, including integration of software-hardware, analog-digital, and IP block reuse. Key players can partner with start-ups that offer critical innovation by providing solutions to the challenges in the market. Custom SoCs are an emerging trend for achieving tailor-made solutions utilizing AI, ML, etc., that can handle massive computing requirements. RISC-V architecture is one such viable, open-source option that is gaining recognition. With the introduction of eFPGA, it is now possible to integrate SoC and FPGA into a single design, making SoC configurable and reconfigurable to meet the requirements of the future IoT market. Edge computing and analytics on the edge are driving the market for on-chip ML and AI solutions.

The report addresses several key questions, including the drivers, challenges, and design requirements related to SoC-IoT implementation, major trends related to industry adoption and techniques for future integration, innovative and disruptive entities (start-ups and mid-stage companies) that can be considered as potential targets in the SoC-IoT market, acquisition trends in the SoC-IoT space since 2014, and the opportunities for industry players in the SoC-IoT ecosystem.

