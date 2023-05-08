Air Purifier Market Transformation Set to Drive Innovation and Growth

The most recent research study on the global “Air Purifier Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The demand for air purification systems is increasing due to growing concerns about poor indoor air quality (IAQ) and the associated health problems caused by air pollution. The global air purifier market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.18 billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2018-2023.

Based on filter type, the market has been segregated into high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, ionic filters, and activated carbon and electrostatic precipitators. HEPA filters dominated the residential air purifiers market in 2018 and are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Activated carbon accounted for more than a quarter of the global share in 2018. Electrostatic precipitator and ionic filters account for 37% of the global air purifier market, showing moderate growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority of the market share for residential air purifiers in 2018 and is expected to remain a significant revenue contributor over the forecast period. The rise in adoption of residential air purifiers in countries such as Brazil, China, and India has increased the demand for residential air purifiers globally due to indoor pollution. China and India lead the market due to increased adoption of residential air purifiers, along with the growing urban population share in the APAC region. In the Americas, an increase in adoption of air purifiers equipped with HEPA-based filter systems to eliminate smoke and dust from indoor air is helping maintain the market’s growth momentum. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is expected to be one of the fast-growing regions over the estimated period of time as it continues to invest in infrastructure and other construction activities. Europe accounts for a steady demand for air purifiers due to increasing awareness of its health benefits.

The companies covered in the report include Sharp Corporation, Panasonic, Honeywell International, Coway Co. Ltd., Daikin, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, and L.G. Electronics.

