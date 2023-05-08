Connected Retail Solutions Market Momentum to Continue with Strong Growth Prospects

The most recent research study on the global “Connected Retail Solutions Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global connected retail solutions market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.5% and reach a value of USD 65.3 billion by 2023. The market growth can be attributed to technological disruptions like the Internet of Things (IoT), and the introduction of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Customers today demand more focused and convenient shopping experiences when they walk into stores or browse online shopping portals. At the same time, retailers are trying to address customer needs by providing more personalized services. To achieve this, they are deploying connected retail solutions to have a clearer view of the supply chain, undertake data-driven customer relationship management, and for real-time business analysis.

Based on application segmentation, the connected retail solutions market includes supply chain management (SCM), customer relationship management (CRM), business analysis/business intelligence (BA/BI), and others. SCM-based connected retail solutions are predicted to have the highest CAGR (32.1%), generating a value of USD 22.7 billion by 2023. With the continuous shift from on-shelf availability to on-demand availability, retailers are under enormous pressure to deliver products according to customer choice of time and place. Retailers are constantly in pursuit of solutions that will help them tackle the challenges faced at different levels of the supply chain, implying that the market is poised for growth during the forecast period.

In terms of regional insights, North America is anticipated to be the leading region in the global connected retail solutions market, with a share of 46.8%. This is mainly due to high internet penetration in the region, which is a key determining factor for the growth of the connected retail solutions market. The Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. China and the ASEAN countries are the key countries contributing to the revenue of the connected retail solutions market in the Asia-Pacific region. Retailers in the region are making in-store experiences more personal and satisfying by putting artificial intelligence to work.

Some of the key players in the connected retail solutions market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Amazon, SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited, Softweb Solutions, Inc., Intel Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc.

The report further discusses market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and other relevant factors in various regions and/or countries including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

The connected retail solutions market is witnessing significant growth due to the technological disruptions and the increasing demand for more personalized and convenient shopping experiences. The market is poised for growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing deployment of connected retail solutions to have a clearer view of the supply chain and undertake data-driven customer relationship management.

