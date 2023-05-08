IoT Managed Services Market Insights: Key Trends and Export/Import Analysis for 2030

The most recent research study on the global “IoT Managed Services Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global IoT managed services market is growing at a rapid pace, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT deployments across various industries. IoT managed services offer end-to-end capabilities, including multi-network support and integration of different technologies and services by a single vendor. This is driving adoption across the globe, with players incorporating new offerings for developing a one-stop solution.

The competitive analysis of the global IoT managed services market reveals that the market is witnessing an increasing number of players striving to offer end-to-end capabilities to customers. Several IoT specialist players have ventured into the global IoT managed services market with innovative value propositions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players and various technologies, platforms, services, use cases, partnerships, and network support provided by them. The report also includes various business models adopted by different players in the IoT managed services ecosystem and highlights the diverse growth strategies followed by the key players.

Global IoT managed services are gaining traction for cross-border solutions and use cases, with most of the key players focused on providing hybrid infrastructure (cellular and non-cellular). Some players are banking on cellular-only operating models. Companies are leveraging new switching mechanisms for transition from cellular to non-cellular networks to ensure seamless connectivity. Key players are incorporating various growth strategies such as acquisition, reduced pricing, and focus on developing economies among others.

The future of seamless and reliable connectivity solutions in the global IoT managed services ecosystem is expected to be defined by 5G networks, LEO satellites and devices supporting Ka band frequencies, AI-enabled network switching and optimization, and integration of other emerging technologies.

The report answers key questions related to the significance of global IoT managed services, the advantages driving their adoption, their impact on enterprises and CSPs, key players in the domain, and their network support, switching mechanisms, global coverage, managed connections, growth strategies, and future focus. It also covers different business models adopted in the overall IoT managed services ecosystem.

In terms of regional insights, North America is leading the global IoT managed services market, with the US and Canada accounting for a significant share of the market. Europe is expected to expand at a steady pace, with countries like the UK, Germany, France, and Italy driving growth. The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is anticipated to exhibit high growth rates due to the presence of large populations and the adoption of IoT in various industries. The Middle East and Africa markets are expected to experience high growth due to the increasing prevalence of IoT in various industries.

Companies covered in the report include AT&T, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Wipro Limited, among others.

