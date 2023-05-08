Central Taiwan airport to add 5 international destinations starting July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City Government on Monday (May 8) announced that Tigerair will reopen and launch five routes to Macau, South Korea, Vietnam, and Japan in July.

The five destinations offered include Macau, Busan, Jeju, Da Nang, and Nagoya. Tickets are already on sale.

During a press conference, Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said the new routes will not only stimulate tourism in Taiwan but also bring convenience to central Taiwan’s citizens looking to travel abroad.

Tigerair Chair Chen Han-ming (陳漢銘) was cited as thanking Taichung City Government and other service providers within the tourism industry for supporting its endeavors. By providing diverse routes, the airline company hopes to promote frequent exchanges between Taiwan and other countries.

Miaoli County Deputy Magistrate Teng Kuei-chu (鄧桂菊), who also attended the event, said the county looks forward to benefiting from the routes’ reopening and launch.

According to the Taichung Tourism Bureau, it is in the middle of planning flight routes to even more destinations, including South Korea’s Incheon as well as Vietnam’s Haiphong and Ho Chi Minh City.