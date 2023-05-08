[ CAGR of 4.34% ] Oman Oil and Gas Downstream Market A Look into the Future of the Market: Trends and Opportunities till 2031

Looking for valuable insights to help your business thrive in the years to come? The latest market report has got you covered!

The market for Oman s oil and gas downstream market is supposed to develop at a CAGR of under 4.34% during the gauge time of 2020 – 2025.

Factors, for example, expanding interest for flammable gas and rising creation of oil and gas in the nation are supposed to support the interest for the Oman oil and gas downstream market during the figure time frame. Nonetheless, global rivalry in the gas market and diminishing creation from the old gas fields is supposed to control the development of the market examined.

Key Features

The Processing plant limit in Oman is supposed to observe critical development in the gauge period as the coastal oil and gas fields in the nation have expanded their creation. In this way giving a lift to the Refining area.

Oman s state-claimed organization is supposed to put resources into the investigation and creation of Oman s oil and gas fields. The speculation would almost certainly increment creation and set out a freedom for less expensive oil and gas for the treatment facilities.

New speculations are supposed to be included the processing plants and petrochemicals areas during the estimate time frame and this, thusly, is supposed to support the downstream area of the country.

Key Market Patterns

Processing plant Ability to Observe Development

More oil and gas being delivered in the country in 2018, has prompted a critical expansion in the processing plant throughput in the country. The refining limit in the nation is likewise expanding quickly in the 2015-2018 period.

In Oman, the limit of processing plants has expanded from 222 Thousand barrels day to day (kb/d), in 2015 to 334 kb/d in 2018. The processing plant throughput expanded by 21.8% from 232 kb/d, in 2017 to 282 kb/d, in 2018.

The oil creation expanded in the country, by 0.5%, from 47.6 million tons in 2017 to 47.8 million tons in 2018. The oil utilization in the nation diminished, by 0.4%, from 9.24 million tons of oil same (mtoe), in 2017 to 9.2 mtoe, in 2018. Expansion underway of oil is supposed to support the downstream area in the country.

Consequently, Treatment facility throughput limit is supposed to increment fundamentally in the gauge period because of a decrease in bottlenecking and the chance of new treatment facility and petrochemical plants.

Impending Interests in the Downstream Area to Drive the market

Creation of petroleum gas expanded in the country, by 11.4%, year on year, from 27.7 Million tons oil same, in 2017 to 30.9 Million tons oil same, in 2018. Utilization of gas in Oman expanded by 6.9%, from 20.0 Million tons oil same (mtoe), in 2017 to 21.4 mtoe, in 2018. Expansion in flammable gas is supposed to give lift to the petrochemical area.

The Sultanate of Oman, in 2019 has two treatment facilities, the Mina Al Fahal in Muscat and the Sohar Processing plant, the two of which are possessed by Oman Petroleum Treatment facilities and Petrol Enterprises Organization.

In 2019, Oman Oil Organization (OOC) and Kuwait Petrol Global (KPI) began work on Duqm Processing plant and Petrochemical Ventures Co. (DRPIC). The treatment facility and petrochemical complex is supposed to have a limit of 230,000-b/d to be implicit the Duqm Extraordinary Monetary Zone in Duqm, on the southeastern shoreline of Oman.

The Oman s oil and gas downstream industry is supposed to fill extensively in the gauge period because of an expansion in oil and gas creation in the country.

Cutthroat Scene

Oman oil and gas downstream market is reasonably merged. The significant organizations incorporate Regal Dutch Shell PLC, Petrol Improvement Oman, Kuwait Oil Worldwide, Complete S.A., and Oman Oil Promoting Organization SAOG.

