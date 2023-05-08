Surgical Staplers Market Expansion Expected to Skyrocket by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Surgical Staplers Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/surgical-staplers-market-1/QI042

Surgical staplers have become an increasingly popular choice for wound closure in surgeries, especially in the field of laparoscopy, including bariatric surgeries. These staplers offer numerous benefits over traditional sutures, such as faster, more accurate, and precise wound closure, which has led to their higher adoption globally. The surgical staplers market is projected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

When looking at the product segment, powered surgical staplers are currently the most advanced type of surgical stapling devices available in the market. This segment generated USD 1.62 billion in 2017, holding a market share of 46%. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Powered surgical staplers automate the stapling process by eliminating the need for manual firing and provide better stability. However, these staplers are expensive and require advanced training for operating, which often deter their adoption in many regions. Despite the challenges of needing a high activation force to fire the device, manual staplers expedite the surgical process and allow the surgeon to perform all kinds of end-to-end anastomosis of tissues, even in tissues that are difficult to reach.

The type segment shows that disposable staplers make up the majority (85%) of the surgical staplers market. The adoption of these staplers is driven by the fact that they are cost-effective and eco-friendly since they produce less medical waste. These staplers eliminate all possibilities of cross-infection, as well as the cost of repeated sterilization after every use. Hence, the demand for disposable staplers is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/surgical-staplers-market-1/QI042

The application segment shows that the revenue share from abdominal surgeries using surgical staplers was the highest (30.32%) globally in 2017. Surgical staplers are mostly used in abdominal surgeries like hysterectomy (open and laparoscopic), hernia repair, and bariatric surgeries, owing to the rise in obesity and caesarean section births. Close on its heels, the general surgeries segment (25.57%) is expected to bring in high revenue due to the increased adoption of advanced medical technologies across the globe. Cardiac and orthopedic surgeries also held a considerable market share in 2017.

When we look at the regional insights, North America is currently the largest market for surgical staplers. An increase in healthcare expenditure and different types of surgeries such as bariatric, a growing geriatric population, and age-related diseases are driving the adoption of surgical staplers in North America. Europe occupied a market share of 37.5% in 2017 due to factors similar to North America. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.6% during 2017-2022, owing to the increasing number of surgeries in the region.

Several companies are currently operating in the surgical staplers market, including Johnson & Johnson, B Braun, 3M, Dextera Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, Smith & Nephew, CONMED, Medtronic, Purple surgical, and Grena Ltd.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and other details in various regions and/or countries like North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/surgical-staplers-market-1/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?