Conjugate Vaccines Emerging Markets Set to Flourish in the Next Decade

The market for conjugate vaccines is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of vaccination, initiatives for the production of low-cost vaccines, and routine vaccination programs in emerging economies.

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2017-2022, reaching approximately USD 87.7 billion by 2022.

In terms of disease indication, pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) held the largest market share in 2017 due to the widespread nature of pneumococcal disease, which is a leading vaccine-preventable cause of death among children around the world. Diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and pertussis (DTP) conjugate vaccines held the second-largest market share in 2017, owing to the higher prevalence of respiratory diseases such as whooping cough. Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) conjugate vaccines are expected to grow at the fastest rate during 2017-2022.

The adult segment registered a higher market share than the pediatric segment due to increased awareness of conjugate vaccines for adults. However, the penetration level for adult conjugate vaccines is relatively low, particularly for PCVs, presenting a high growth potential. The pediatric vaccine market is relatively stable and depends heavily on the birth rates in each region.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for conjugate vaccines, with a share of 42% in 2017, owing to the geriatric population in the region, particularly in countries such as India and China. North America is the second-largest market for conjugate vaccines due to the region’s widespread immunization programs. The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America regions lack proper infrastructure and awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases, hindering market growth.

The companies covered in the report include GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Limited, Bharat Biotech International, Biological E Limited, and Serum Institute of India.

The report also discusses the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market player analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

