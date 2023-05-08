Digital Gaming Market Surge Predicted for 2030 and Beyond

The most recent research study on the global “Digital Gaming Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/digital-gaming-market/QI042

The global digital gaming market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.7% and reach a worth of $264.9 billion by 2023.

The growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets, technological advancements, and easy access to internet connectivity. Mobile gaming is expected to have the highest CAGR of 23.1% during 2018-2023, with a global revenue generation of $165.3 billion by 2023, due to its affordability and ease of use.

The digital gaming market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2018-2023, with the eSports events in the US backed by strong internet connectivity in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is the leading contributor to the global digital gaming market, expected to generate $137.8 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 17.5% during 2018-2023. The key contributing countries are China, South Korea, Japan, and India. Latin America is expected to have a revenue contribution of $6.9 billion by 2023, and the EMEA region is projected to capture a market share of 22.0% by 2023, with the VR gaming segment being one of the most competitive spaces of gaming in Europe.

The major companies in the digital gaming market include Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Zynga, Tencent, GungHo Online, Nintendo, Sony Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

The report provides further insights on the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for the North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa regions.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/digital-gaming-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?