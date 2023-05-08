Healthcare 3D Printing Market Booms Anticipated in Various Industries by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Healthcare 3D Printing Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global healthcare 3D printing market is experiencing significant growth and is projected to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 23.1%.

One of the major drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for customized healthcare solutions, such as dental and surgical implants. 3D printing is helping to improve the efficiency and precision of the healthcare system in a cost-effective manner. Volume production and patient-specific capabilities are among the most important factors taken into consideration when looking at the impact of 3D printing on the medical devices industry.

The healthcare 3D printing market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. The various 3D printing technologies used in the healthcare space are Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Material Jetting, Stereolithography (SLA), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), and Digital Light Processing (DLP), among others. The FDM technology-based healthcare 3D printing market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 25% during 2019-2024, leading to a global revenue generation of USD 709 million by 2024. On the other hand, DMLS is the most preferred metal 3D printing technology. The DMLS technology-based healthcare 3D printing market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 22.9% during 2019-2024.

Based on applications, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented by dental implants and orthodontics, surgical guides, surgical implants, hearing aids, prosthetics, tissue engineering, and others. Dental implants and orthodontics are the leading sub-segment which generated a revenue of USD 231.5 million in 2018 and are expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.4% during 2019-2024. However, the 3D printing surgical implants market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.1%.

North America is the leading contributor to the global healthcare 3D printing market. The North American healthcare 3D printing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2019-2024, leading to a global revenue of USD 901.2 million by 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 25.9% between 2019 and 2024. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for dental implants owing to the rising edentulous population. In the APAC healthcare 3D printing market, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are the key contributing countries.

The major companies covered in the healthcare 3D printing market report include 3D Systems, Stratasys, Materialise, Envisiontec, Formlabs, Prodways, Renishaw, Organovo, Cellink, and Protolabs.

