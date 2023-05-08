Human Capital Management Market Growth on the Horizon for the Next Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Human Capital Management Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/human-capital-management-market-2/QI042

The global human capital management (HCM) market is projected to reach a value of USD 29.9 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automation in employee administration, policies, and procedures in regional and global firms. The market is dominated by large players such as SAP, Oracle, Workday, Ramco, ADP, Microsoft, Ultimate Software, and Cornerstone, which are acquiring smaller vendors to provide end-to-end solutions to customers.

The HCM market is segmented based on component, software, deployment type, organization size, and vertical. The HCM software segment accounted for 66.5% of the overall market revenue in 2018, driven by the demand for cloud-based SaaS applications. The services segment, which includes maintenance, upgrade, agreement renewal, and consultation, is estimated to increase its market share by 7% from 2018 to 2023 due to rising demand for migration services, extension, and plug-in development.

Based on software, the HCM market is segmented into core HR, payroll & compensation management, performance management, learning, talent acquisition, workforce management, benefits administration, and others. Workforce management software dominated the global market, with a market size of USD 4.4 billion in 2018, driven by the need for automation in absence & leave management and time & attendance tracking. The learning software segment is expected to witness significant growth, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2018 to 2023, due to the growing demand for self-directed agile learning tools, next-generation learning management systems, and micro-learning platforms.

Based on deployment type, cloud-based HCM solutions achieved the largest share of the global market, with a market size of USD 15.4 billion in 2018, driven by flexibility, cost-effectiveness, easy accessibility, and adaptability across platforms.

Based on organization size, the HCM market is categorized into large and SME. The SME segment with employees less than 2,500 accounted for a market share of 52.5% in 2018 and is expected to witness a promising trend, especially in emerging economies.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/human-capital-management-market-2/QI042

Manufacturing, energy & utilities, consumer goods & retail, healthcare, transportation, telecom & IT, and BFSI are the major industry verticals adopting HCM solutions. The HCM market is expected to witness spurring demand from government and manufacturing sectors, driven by the shift of workforce from baby boomers to millennials, which is projected to encourage the adoption of HCM solutions to automate talent acquisition and workforce management operations.

North America is the largest consumer of HCM solutions, accounting for 56.5% of the market share in 2018 and is predicted to continue to be the leading regional segment over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to experience a significant gain in market share of 3.3% from 2018 to 2023, driven by the expanding footprint of global companies in emerging economies like China, India, and the ASEAN countries.

The report also covers market opportunity, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and market size, Y-O-Y growth, and market players analysis & opportunity outlook in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The companies covered in the report include Oracle, ADP, SAP SE, Workday, Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Kronos Incorporated, Ceridian HCM, Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/human-capital-management-market-2/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?