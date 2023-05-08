Global 5G Markets Projected to Drive Economic Growth in the Coming Years

The most recent research study on the “Global 5G Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The telecom industry has been at the forefront of technological advancements for several years now, and 5G technology is one such disruptive technology that is currently being developed. The introduction of 5G technology is expected to bring about significant changes to the telecom industry and lead to a hyper-connected society where mobile technology will play a significant role in people’s lives. The economic value of 5G is expected to be promising and contribute significantly to the growth of the industry in the future.

Several factors have contributed to the development of 5G technology, including the rising demand for mobile broadband, the growing use of smartphones and smart wearable devices, and the surging demand for mobile video adoption. Governments around the world have also played a crucial role in shaping the development of 5G technology, with several initiatives and investments being made in this field since 2012.

The governments of Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and China have been particularly active in pushing the rollout of 5G technology by the end of 2019. The global 5G market is expected to reach $277 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 111% during 2019-2025. The market can be categorized into two segments based on the types of connection, which are SIM cellular connections and M2M SIM cellular connections.

The SIM cellular connections segment is expected to dominate the market by accounting for 57% of the total connections by 2025, with the number of 4G SIM cellular connections being the highest. However, 5G SIM cellular connection is expected to have the highest growth rate of 146% during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the market by generating 45% of the total 5G SIM cellular revenue, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The SIM M2M cellular connections segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 231% and support promising technological innovations, including the Internet of Things (IoT), outdoor autonomous robots for the agriculture industry, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), smart utility grids, drones, and many more connected devices. Europe is expected to dominate the market by generating 35% of the total 5G SIM M2M cellular revenue followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

The market is further segmented into regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share of 44% by 2025, with the majority of data consumption happening through video usage. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest number of 5G cellular subscribers by 2025. The adoption of IoT is also expected to grow rapidly in this region in the near future.

Some of the major companies covered in the report include China Mobile, Verizon Communications, AT&T, Vodafone, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Sprint Corporation, Deutsche Telekom, Telefnica, Amrica Mvil, and China Telecommunications Corporation.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and more in the following regions and/or countries: North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

