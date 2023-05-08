China Digital Gaming Market New Technologies to Propel Market Growth Beyond 2030

The most recent research study on the global “China Digital Gaming Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The China digital gaming market is a unique and complex market, with regulations that differ greatly from those in other countries. In China, game censorship is strictly enforced, and regulatory bodies have the power to ban video game licenses that are deemed inappropriate for young gamers. Despite these limitations, the digital gaming market in China has become one of the largest in the world, with exponential growth in recent years fueled by the popularity of mobile games and eSports.

The China digital gaming market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during 2018-2023, and reach a revenue of USD 83.79 Billion by 2023. The market is divided into three segments based on platforms, revenue models, and game genres.

In terms of platforms, China is a mobile-first country with the largest mobile subscriber base in the world. The mobile gaming segment is expected to occupy a market share of approximately 74% by 2023, with a projected CAGR of 20.6% through the forecasted period (2018-2023). Surprisingly, the console gaming segment is also expected to witness significant growth, with a double-digit CAGR during the same period, following the lift of the 14-year ban on console games. Chinese brand Subor has already announced the launch of its first high-spec video game console, The Subor Z+.

In terms of revenue models, the freemium or free-to-play model dominates the China digital gaming space, as Chinese gamers prefer free-to-play games with limited in-app purchases. The freemium segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2018-2023.

In terms of game genres, role-playing games (RPG) currently hold the largest market share of nearly 40%, but the arena fighting segment is expected to witness higher growth (33.7%) during the forecasted period (2018-2023). Arena games like Kings of Glory/Arena of Valor and League of Legends from Tencent have become immensely popular in the country in recent years, driving higher growth for the arena segment.

The market is dominated by companies like Tencent, Netease, Kongzhong, Shanda, and 37 Interactive.

The report also covers the market opportunity, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, and export and import analysis across regions like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The China digital gaming market presents significant growth opportunities for companies that can navigate the unique challenges of the market and develop games that are culturally appropriate for young gamers. With the market projected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, it’s an exciting time for digital gaming companies looking to enter or expand their presence in China.

