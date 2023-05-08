Meat Substitutes Market Shifts Forecasted to Create New Opportunities by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Meat Substitutes Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global meat substitutes market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023), and is expected to be worth USD 6.1 billion by 2023.

The major factors driving the growth of the market are rising health issues caused by excess consumption of meat products, increasing awareness of the environmental impact of rearing animals for meat consumption, and the emergence of clean-label, high-quality protein alternatives to traditional meat substitutes.

The market is segmented based on product type and source type. The different product types offered in the meat substitutes market include tofu and tofu-based products, tempeh, seitan, textured vegetable protein (TVP), and quorn. The tofu and tofu-based food contributed the largest market share of 43% in 2018, due to its ease of availability and high nutritional value. Seitan is projected to show the highest CAGR of 8.3% during 2018-2023, as it is gaining popularity as a vegan comfort food and is being used in junk food like burgers, pizza, fake fried chicken, and kebabs.

The different types of sources from which the meat substitute products are derived include soy, wheat, and mycoprotein. The soy segment contributed the largest market share of 48% in 2018, owing to the awareness of its high protein content and various health benefits associated with it. Wheat is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2018-2023, as wheat gluten is a key ingredient for the preparation of seitan, and it provides high content of minerals, vitamin B, and zinc, which is essential for a meat substitute product. The mycoprotein segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2018-2023, as mycoprotein is associated with numerous health benefits such as stable blood pressure, improved digestive system, and lower cholesterol.

The meat substitutes market in Europe is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the 2018-2023 period, driven by the rise in health-conscious consumers and the trend of flexitarian lifestyle. The North American meat substitutes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, driven by the presence of innovative startups offering a wide range of alternatives to meat. In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region contributed USD 0.8 Bn in the total meat substitutes market, driven by industrial growth and improvements in the food industry, providing new opportunities for the meat substitutes market in this region.

The market is highly competitive, with companies such as Amys Kitchen, VBites, Monde Nissin Corporation, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Sunfed, and Next Level Burgers offering meat substitute products.

The global meat substitutes market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to rising health issues, increasing awareness of the environmental impact of meat consumption, and the emergence of clean-label, high-quality protein alternatives to traditional meat substitutes. The market is expected to witness new opportunities in regions such as Asia-Pacific, and companies are likely to diversify their raw materials to appeal to non-vegan and non-vegetarian consumers.

