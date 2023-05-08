Feminine Hygiene Products Market Growth Projected to Surge in the Coming Years

The most recent research study on the global “Feminine Hygiene Products Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The feminine hygiene products market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by increasing awareness about intimate hygiene among women and their preference for sanitary products. The market includes sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, and vaginal health products. The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to reach a value of USD 52 billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2023.

Based on product type, sanitary pads held the highest market share in 2018 (55.1%), followed by tampons (7.0%). Menstrual cups and other hygiene products accounted for the remaining 38% of the market. Sanitary pads are the most common sanitary protection product globally and are available in a variety of sizes, shapes, and absorption levels.

Based on distribution channels, the e-commerce and retail pharmacies segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value among all distribution channels. The specialty stores segment, which demonstrated a significant market share of nearly 23% in terms of revenue in 2018, is expected to be another lucrative segment over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading market for feminine hygiene products, accounting for a share of approximately 34.2% of the global market in 2018. Europe is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR (7.1%) during the 2018-2023 period, owing to the presence of dominant players, high awareness, and a variety of feminine hygiene products.

Key players in the feminine hygiene products market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Edgewell Personal Care, Hengan International, Kao Corporation, Lola, Loonlab, and First Step Digital.

The report also provides market opportunity, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

