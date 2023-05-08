Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Upswing Predicted to Drive Economic Growth

The most recent research study on the global “Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide. The market is segmented by product type, end user type, and region. Testing strips contribute the highest market share due to their affordability and widespread awareness among diabetes patients. Home settings is the largest end user segment, as patients prefer the convenience of checking their glucose levels at home. The North American market has the highest market share due to the availability of advanced medical facilities, rising healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the large population, higher disposable income, and improved awareness about self-monitoring blood glucose devices.

Some of the key players in the market include Roche Holding AG, LifeScan, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Ypsomed AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ascensia Diabetes Care, DiaMonTech, Nemaura Medical Inc., and Noviosense BV.

These companies are focused on product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their customer base and consolidate their position in the market.

The report provides market opportunity analysis, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market player analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and more for various regions and countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

