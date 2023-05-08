RENOVA to Participate in The Future Energy Show Philippines 2023

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 8 May 2023 - RENOVA, Inc. (Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and CEO Yosuke Kiminami; hereinafter "RENOVA") is pleased to announce that on Monday, May 15, 2023, and Tuesday, May 16, 2023; RENOVA will be participating in The Future Energy Show Philippines 2023, the largest renewable energy-related event in the Philippines.



RENOVA is primarily active in the Asia-Pacific region, which include Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, and South Korea. RENOVA is engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy business, namely solar, biomass, wind, geothermal, hydro and others. As of April 2023, RENOVA is involved in the development and operation of renewable power plants, with a total of 29 locations and a power generation capacity of roughly 1.5 GW. RENOVA's head office in Tokyo, Japan, and local hubs located in the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam plan to continue working hand in hand to expand businesses in each country within the region with the aim of adapting to local renewable energy characteristics and overall market growth.



Our participation in The Future Energy Show Philippines 2023 will be RENOVA's first large-scale exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region. We plan to use this occasion to actively connect with local industry players with the goal of forming long-term working partnerships and a local supply chain. Armed with our technological and financing capabilities that we have cultivated in Japan, RENOVA is committed to accelerate business development throughout the region with the goal of contributing to regionwide sustainability and decarbonization.



[Outline of exhibition]



Event name

The Future Energy Show Philippines 2023

Dates

May 15 (Monday) – May 16 (Tuesday), 2023

Day 1: 08:30–18:00

Day 2: 09:00–18:00

Location

SMX Convention Center

Mall of Asia Complex, Seashell Ln, Pasay, 1300 Metro Manila, Philippines

Numbers of exhibitors / visitors

Approx. 150 companies / Over 6000 visitors



Company name

RENOVA, Inc.

Stock exchange

Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Date of establishment

May 2000

CEO and Representative Director

Yosuke Kiminami

Business

New development, operation. and management of renewable power plants

Green transformation (GX) business etc.



