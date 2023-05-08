Suspected hepatitis cases reported in Taiwan, authorities investigating Costco berry link

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Suspected hepatitis A cases have been reported in Taipei and New Taipei that may be linked to Costco’s hepatitis A virus-tainted Kirkland Signature brand berries, despite Costco’s claims that the products have not been linked to local hepatitis cases.

In a statement made on Friday (May 5), Costco Taiwan said that, “There has not been a domestic case of hepatitis A infection due to consuming relevant products before March. Consumers should not need to panic.” The statement has been removed and retracted due to the ensuing controversy.

“What the hell is Costco talking about?” Su Yi-fong (蘇一峰), Taipei City Hospital Yangming Branch pulmonologist wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday (May 6). “In Taiwan, doctors normally don’t test for hepatitis A at all because it’s very rare!”

He added, “Most hepatitis A patients experience cold-like symptoms, and in non-infected areas, no one would think of testing for hepatitis A when someone shows cold-like symptoms!”

On Sunday (May 7), Su further questioned Costco’s claim by sharing a message that a patient living in New Taipei City who had bought the berries sent him. According to Su, a young male patient claimed to have tested positive for hepatitis A in May after a health check-up result showed high liver index numbers, from 360 in mid-March to 560 in late April.

The New Taipei Department of Health confirmed that it had received the report.

However, on Monday (May 8), Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said in a statement that a second test run by a CDC-approved laboratory showed a negative result for immunoglobulin M for hepatitis A. The patient was reportedly a female in her 40s, not a male like Su stated, and a hepatitis B patient.

The CDC cited the patient as saying she had consumed Costco’s mixed berries in March, had abnormal liver index test results, and paid out of pocket for a hepatitis A test last Tuesday (May 2). Though the test result came back positive, the laboratory had not been CDC-approved, which led to a second CDC test that turned out a different result.

However, erring on the side of caution, the Department of Health will get another blood sample from the patient so the CDC can conduct another test. Additionally, the department is also testing the patient’s three family members for hepatitis A, and results are expected later on Monday.

Meanwhile, Taipei’s Department of Health confirmed on Monday that it had received a report of an acute hepatitis A case on Friday as well, Liberty Times reported. The department is investigating the source of the infection and is uncertain whether the case is linked to Costco’s berries.