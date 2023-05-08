Taiwan's PC industry to recover slowly after post-COVID drop-off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An uptick in business amongst upstream panel manufacturers has led downstream PC manufacturers, Acer and ASUS, to express confidence in a second quarter recovery.

Acer and ASUS are ranked amongst the top six computer manufacturers in the world. As such, both suffered at the conclusion of COVID restrictions as global consumers exhibited less demand for in-home entertainment. Acer said revenue dipped in the first quarter, but expects its PC and display businesses to regain growth momentum in the second quarter.

ASUS believes the PC industry bottomed out in the first quarter with shipments now growing quarter-by-quarter, leading to a positive overall market outlook for 2023. ASUS has an optimistic outlook going forward due to increased demand for terminals with channel partners adjusting procurement in the second quarter, estimating second quarter revenue will increase 10% quarter on quarter.

Other PC component makers are also reporting signs of an upward trend in the industry beginning in late March. At an earnings call on May 4, Intel announced the worst was over, indicating it had observed some "green shoots” in the marketplace.

Intel expects global PC shipments to reach 270 million units this year, later increasing to approximately 300 million units annually in the near future.

AUO Chair Paul Peng (彭双浪) has made comments to local media that the panel industry is experiencing "rigid demand" with urgent orders arriving not only for TV panels, but also other IT panels. He said inventory currently remains at healthy levels, indicating the panel industry bottomed out and began a recovery between April and May.