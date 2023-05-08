Taiwan's first plum rain arrives with another round expected over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The first plum rain wave affected much of Taiwan on Sunday (May 7), bringing heavy rains to some parts and cooler temperatures.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said plum rains were due to a convective system, with rainfall reaching 155 millimeters in Changhua’s Dacun Township by 4 a.m. Monday morning (May 8), per UDN. Wu said there was still cloud cover over much of the country on Monday morning, with weather radar indicating localized rainfall and low temperatures such as 16.2 C in Keelung, 17.5 C in Taichung, 22.5 C in Pingtung, and 22.5 C in Yilan.

According to the latest simulation by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, showers will continue across Taiwan through Monday afternoon, gradually stopping and turning cloudy later in the day. Wu said Taiwan will see sunny and stable weather from Tuesday to Friday (May 9 - May 12) due to a high-pressure system.

For much of the week, daytime temperatures will rise day by day, with a significant difference between morning and evening temperatures.

Wu said from Saturday to next Monday (May 13-15), weather modeling predicts southwesterly winds to gradually weaken, with water vapor gradually increasing in cloud layers, potentially leading to a second wave of plum rain.