Miramar Group Presents the First-Ever Gourmet Month Discover Hong Kong’s Best Culinary Delights

A Celebration of 65 Years with Five MIRAlicious Dining Experiences Curated by a Stellar Team of Culinary Chefs

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 May 2023 - Established in 1957 with root in hospitality, the Miramar Group has then expanded its portfolio to include stylish hotels and serviced apartments, property rental, food and beverage, and travel services both in Hong Kong and in Mainland China. Over the years, Miramar Group has become a leading industry player and a renowned brand in Hong Kong, with its fashionable design hotels and restaurants that loved and frequented by many locals. In celebration of its 65th anniversary, Miramar Group is launching a special promotion in May, showcasing the best of what Hong Kong's F&B scene has to offer as the warmest welcome to diners from all around the world. Miramar's Gourmet Month is a unique F&B activation that brings together five of the group's award-winning restaurants, each featuring a limited-time menu of their most iconic and extraordinary dishes. From now on to 31 May 2023, the event features renowned chefs from Cuisine Cuisine (at ifc mall and The Mira Hong Kong), WHISK, Chinesology, and JAJA, creating a culinary experience that showcases exceptional food, outstanding service, and cutting-edge interior design. This is the first-ever group-focused F&B activation for Miramar Group, offering a chance for their chefs and serving teams to shine while inviting customers to gather, enjoy, and make every moment in Hong Kong MIRAlicious. Online bookings via Mira eShop ( https://bit.ly/GourmetMonthEnPR ) to enjoy service charge waived.Cuisine Cuisine at The Mira Hong Kong is an upscale eatery that offers the finest Cantonese and Chinese delicacies with a contemporary twist. Recommended by the Michelin Guide since 2012, the restaurant is celebrating the Gourmet Month with a special menu curated by Chef de Cuisine Edwin Tang. Known for his creative interpretations of authentic Cantonese cuisine, Chef Tang is showcasing reinterpretations of familiar staples such as Typhoon Shelter-style lobster made with spicy preserved vegetables and a touch of lemongrass, quick minute pasta and premium Japanese Ran Oh egg inspired by a sai pang xie, a Shanghainese stir-fried egg white dish, and shrimp toast elevated with plum wine jelly, sea urchin, and caviar. The special six-course tasting set is priced at HK$1,488 per person, offering a unique and elevated dining experience.Under the leadership of Head Chef Chau Kin-yan, Cuisine Cuisine ifc, offers an authentic Cantonese dining experience using only the freshest seasonal ingredients and time-honored recipes that showcase the 36 cooking methods of Chinese cuisine. Located in Central business district with stunning views of Victoria Harbour, this elegant restaurant is celebrating both Gourmet Month and its 18th anniversary at ifc mall with a special six-course feast priced at HK$1,818 per person (minimum two guests). Highlights of the feast include Baguette topped with Suckling pig and Kaluga Caviar, Braised Pomelo Peel and Japanese Kanto Sea Cucumber with Shrimp Roe, and the famous house signature Sautéed Crystal King Prawn.Inspired by the Tang Dynasty, Chinesology aims to explore the depth and complexity of Chinese cuisine through a contemporary lens. The restaurant in ifc mall is led by Hong Kong native Chef Saito Chau, who harbors a profound appreciation for local culture and has consistently aspired to showcase the city's flavors and craftsmanship on a grander stage. To celebrate the Gourmet Month, Chef Saito has collaborated with well-established local brands Tiu Yuen Soy Company, Ser Wong Fun, Lee Hoong Kee and Kam Hing Noodles, each with a history spanning over 70 years in the city, to craft a 10-course themed menu titled "Flavors of Hong Kong" (HK$2,288 per person, minimum two guests). Drawing inspiration from the stories shared by each brand, the original and nostalgia-evoking dishes include abalone with pan-fried crispy noodles, lotus leaf-steamed wild Ma Yau Fish, Jinhua ham soup with pian er noodles, and fermented soybean paste ice cream.Specializing in ingredient-driven dishes created with expert French cooking techniques and premium produce from around the world, WHISK is an innovative French-Japanese restaurant helmed by Chef William Lau. The award-winning eatery is offering a Gourmet Month tasting menu of up to 10 courses paired with French sparkling wines in an echo of "Bubble Up", this year's theme for French GourMay. New creations to be tasted include kombu-cured hamachi with tangy French sorrel served with crisp Crémant de Bourgogne from Domaine François Mikulski, and flavorful ocean trout bouillabaisse paired with Premier Cru "Fleur de Champagne'' from Duval-Leroy. Guests can choose from three mains, ranging from French pigeon with berries and Japanese red cabbage to Kagoshima wagyu ribeye with compressed Agria potato and char-grilled berries, paired with opulent Moët & Chandon Rosé Grand Vintage 2006. The tasting menu is priced at HK$980 per person for six courses, HK$1,288 for 10 courses, and an additional HK$480 for four glasses of Sommelier's Selection, offering a luxurious and exquisite dining experience.A place where good vibes are shared and celebrated, JAJA serves up scrumptious and photogenic vegetarian delights amidst a whimsical and fanciful space inside Wan Chai's Hong Kong Arts Centre. The always fun vegetarian restaurant invites guests to party in style during the Gourmet Month with its Fashionable Party Set for 4 (HK$638 for 4 people) featuring an array of starters, mains and side dishes. Signature dishes on offer include a delicious vegetarian margarita pizza, superfood-packed living maki platter and locally grown smoky corn ribs, all perfect for pairing with JAJA's range of specialty milkshake, cocktails or non-alcoholic beverages. Whether for a fun night out or a stylish celebration, JAJA provides a vibrant and joyful dining experience.Hashtag: #MiramarGroup

About Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited

Established in Hong Kong in 1957, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited (Miramar Group) is a group with a diversified service-oriented business portfolio comprising stylish hotels and serviced apartments, property rental, food and beverage, and travel services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Miramar Group has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1970 (HKEX Stock Code: 71) and is a member of Henderson Land Group.

