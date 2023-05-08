Report Reveals Hidden Economic Burden of COVID-19 in Asia Pacific

Estimated indirect and direct costs in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan suggest ongoing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) burdens of between 0.6% to 1.6% with the potential to balloon to 2.2% to 5.5% if COVID-19 conditions worsen.



Base Case 2022

(current infection rate and severity of disease)

Pandemic 2.0

(high infection rate and severity of disease)



Total Cost[7],[8]

(p.a.)

Direct Cost

(p.a.)

Indirect Cost

(p.a.)

Total Cost

(p.a.)

Direct Cost

(p.a.)

Indirect Cost

(p.a.)

Australia

AUD 25.3 billion



(USD 17.0 billion)

AUD 2.8 billion



(USD 1.9 billion)

AUD 22.5 billion



(USD 15.1 billion)

AUD 56.1 billion



(USD 37.8 billion)

AUD 4.4 billion



(USD 2.9 billion)

AUD 51.7 billion



(USD 34.8 billion)

Hong Kong

HKD 41.6 billion



(USD 5.3 billion)

HKD 5.1 billion



(USD 646 million)

HKD 36.6 billion



(USD 4.7 billion)

HKD 108.7 billion



(USD 13.8 billion)

HKD 12.0 billion



(USD 1.5 billion)

HKD 96.7 billion



(USD 12.3 billion)

Singapore

SGD 3.6 billion



(USD 2.6 billion)

SGD 142 million



(USD 105 million)

SGD 3.4 billion



(USD 2.5 billion)

SGD 16.0 billion



(USD 11.8 billion)

SGD 863 million



(USD 640 million)

SGD 15.1 billion



(USD 11.2 billion)

South Korea

KRW 36.21 trillion



(USD 27.5 billion)

KRW 1.51 trillion



(USD 1.1 billion)

KRW 34.70 trillion



(USD 26.4 billion)

KRW 121.96 trillion



(USD 92.7 billion)

KRW 7.63 trillion



(USD 5.8 billion)

KRW 114.33 trillion



(USD 86.9 billion)

Taiwan

TWD 233.9 billion



(USD 7.6 billion)

TWD 32.9 billion



(USD 1.1 billion)

TWD 199.9 billion



(USD 6.5 billion)

TWD 573.2 billion



(USD 18.7 billion)

TWD 53.6 billion



(USD 1.7 billion)

TWD 519.7 billion



(USD 16.9 billion)









[1] All figures in this release have been derived from the report: A Neglected Burden: The Ongoing Economic Costs of COVID-19 in Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong, 2023 May 5. Available from: http://www.covid19economicimpact.com/



[2] Variations in economic costs across the five markets were primarily driven by the number of infections, GDP and average monthly wages, quarantine periods driving volumes of missed work and the relative cost of healthcare delivery.



[3] McKinsey & Company. One billion days lost: How COVID-19 is hurting the US workforce. 2023 Jan 9 [accessed 2023 March 6]. Available from: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/healthcare/our-insights/one-billion-days-lost-how-covid-19-is-hurting-the-us-workforce



[4] Infection rate is measured by cases per million population per year while disease severity is measured by resulting hospitalization rate.



[5] The widely recognized cost-of-illness approach allows for estimates under three possible scenarios: a lower-estimate scenario, a base case scenario where current conditions continue, and a higher-estimate Pandemic 2.0 scenario. The analysis considers direct costs of the disease, such as healthcare costs, as well as indirect costs – i.e., productivity losses due to missed work.



[6] The Pandemic 2.0 scenario assumes worsening transmission rates resulting in about two to three times the number of infections per year, compared with the base case, and a severity that results in two to six times the number of hospitalizations compared to the base case.



[7] USD currency exchange rate conversions via Google Finance as at 28 February 2023 (USD 1 = AUD 1.4861 = HKD 7.8493 = KRW 1,322 = SGD 1.3484 = TWD 30.6608): ( google.com



[8] Millions rounded to the nearest whole. Billions rounded to 1 decimal place. Trillions rounded to 2 decimal places.

