AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/05/07 19:05
Shiite women attend Eid al-Fitr prayer at Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of the holy Isla...
An Iraqi girl smiles during a ride in an amusement park in Hila, Iraq, Sunday, April 23, 2023 during Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the hol...
Patriarch Theophilos III, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, left, performs the Washing of the Feet ceremony during the Holy Week, at the Chur...
Shiite worshipers attend Laylat al-Qadr, or Qadr Night prayer during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, in Najaf, Iraq, Tuesday, April 11, 2023 (AP Ph...
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayer at a stadium in the city of Idlib, Syria, Friday, April 21, 2023. Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of the Islamic ho...
Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at al-Shati refugee camp, western Gaza Strip, Saturday, A...
Shiites observe the crescent moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal, which marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan...
Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr holiday celebrations by the Dome of the Rock shrine in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, Ap...
A Muslim woman paints her hands with traditional "henna" as she performs an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at hi...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews collect water from a spring to make matzoh, a traditional handmade unleavened bread for Passover, during the Maim Shelanu ceremony...
Beekeepers lift honeycombs from a beehive after using smoke to calm the bees, during the honey harvest along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, in R...
Covered in prayer shawls, Jewish men attend an outdoor prayer and celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in central Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday...
Laborers pour molten metalcin a steel factory in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Isr...
Israeli police officers disperse demonstrators blocking a highway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to ...
Rescue workers and volunteers carry a body after recovering it from the rubble at the site of landslide near the Torkham border town, Pakistan, Tuesda...
Retired members of the Lebanese security forces and other protesters scuffle with the Lebanese army after they removed a barbed-wire barrier in order ...
A retired member of Lebanese security forces uses a plastic bag to protect himself from tear gas during clashes with the Lebanese army and riot police...
People mourn next to the bodies of fire fighters who died in a fire, at a morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, April 13, 2023. A massive fire broke ...
Palestinian mourners cry after taking the last look at the body of Mohammad Balhan, 15, during his funeral in the West Bank refugee camp of Aqabat Jab...
Mourners attend the funeral of two British-Israeli sisters, Maia and Rina Dee, at a cemetery in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion, Sunday...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in March 2023.

This selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank, political upheaval in Israel, social protests in Lebanon, and coinciding Ramadan, Easter and Passover holidays across the region.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan. —-

