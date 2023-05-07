AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

People mourn next to the bodies of fire fighters who died in a fire, at a morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, April 13, 2023. A massive fire broke ... People mourn next to the bodies of fire fighters who died in a fire, at a morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, April 13, 2023. A massive fire broke out in a garment factory in the southern Pakistan port city of Karachi. The cause of the blaze, which ripped through the factory Wednesday night and eventually caused it to collapse, was not immediately known, rescue officials and police said. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)