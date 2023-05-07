Jewelry shop in Taiwan offers gold water to wash mothers' feet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A jewelry shop in Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District held a special pre- Mother’s Day event on Sunday (May 7), allowing members of the community to use water boiled with more than NT$5 million (US$163,000) in gold bullion to wash their mothers' feet.

The shop said gold is a precious material, though mothers are even more of a precious commodity. Many who participated in the activity said that it was a symbolic act of filial piety that is even more precious than gold, per UDN.

Each year, the jewelry shop hosts pre-Mother’s Day activities to thank the community and show respect to local elders. Because of the COVID pandemic, the activity was suspended for many years but recently restarted.

The oldest participant was a 101-year-old mother, who also received a pearl necklace from the jewelry shop. Before the gold bullion was placed in water, it was first taken to a temple where it received a special blessing.

After cooling, the water was made available to families who could use it to wash their mother’s feet. The owner, Li Hsiu-mei (李秀美) says both gold and mothers are very precious, so this activity will ensure that everyone will become prosperous in the year ahead.