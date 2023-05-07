Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Jewelry shop in Taiwan offers gold water to wash mothers' feet

Use of water boiled with precious materials expresses filial piety ahead of Mother's Day

  252
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/07 17:59
Kaohsiung jewelry shop offers gold water to wash mothers' feet. (Chin Pao Cheng Facebook image)

Kaohsiung jewelry shop offers gold water to wash mothers' feet. (Chin Pao Cheng Facebook image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A jewelry shop in Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District held a special pre- Mother’s Day event on Sunday (May 7), allowing members of the community to use water boiled with more than NT$5 million (US$163,000) in gold bullion to wash their mothers' feet.

The shop said gold is a precious material, though mothers are even more of a precious commodity. Many who participated in the activity said that it was a symbolic act of filial piety that is even more precious than gold, per UDN.

Each year, the jewelry shop hosts pre-Mother’s Day activities to thank the community and show respect to local elders. Because of the COVID pandemic, the activity was suspended for many years but recently restarted.

The oldest participant was a 101-year-old mother, who also received a pearl necklace from the jewelry shop. Before the gold bullion was placed in water, it was first taken to a temple where it received a special blessing.

After cooling, the water was made available to families who could use it to wash their mother’s feet. The owner, Li Hsiu-mei (李秀美) says both gold and mothers are very precious, so this activity will ensure that everyone will become prosperous in the year ahead.
Mother's Day
Mother's Day in Taiwan
Mother's Day customs
feet washing
post-pandemic recovery
filial piety

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan holds series of pro-Ukraine rallies ahead of Russia’s Victory Day
Taiwan holds series of pro-Ukraine rallies ahead of Russia’s Victory Day
2022/05/08 20:58
Photo of the Day: Mother's Day 'painting' seen in Taiwan rice field
Photo of the Day: Mother's Day 'painting' seen in Taiwan rice field
2021/05/03 16:40
Taiwanese designer Aaron Nieh reimagines Carrie Lam's Mother's Day gift
Taiwanese designer Aaron Nieh reimagines Carrie Lam's Mother's Day gift
2020/05/12 17:29
Numerous Hong Kongers reportedly detained during Mother's day protest
Numerous Hong Kongers reportedly detained during Mother's day protest
2020/05/11 11:16
Taiwan Taxi offers NT$2.5 million in vouchers to medical workers
Taiwan Taxi offers NT$2.5 million in vouchers to medical workers
2020/05/10 17:12