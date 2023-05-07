Taiwan transport ministry, flight attendants union respond to Starlux fiasco

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Civil Aeronautics Administration is demanding an explanation from Starlux Airlines after passengers on two of its flights from Japan to Taiwan were forced to wait at the airport overnight due to delays, and the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union is urging the airline to apologize to its cabin crew.

On Saturday (May 6), Starlux Airlines flight JX800 bound for Narita International Airport was rerouted due to strong winds, which caused the following flight to Taiwan, JX801, to be delayed.

When Starlux attempted to move passengers from flight JX801 to JX803, a later flight bound for Taiwan, the process caused flight JX803 to be delayed by several hours as well. Passengers complained that after hours of waiting at the terminal, they waited an additional seven hours on the parked aircraft without food or water, and they were not allowed off the plane.

Both flights were eventually canceled due to a curfew at Narita International Airport. By the time passengers were let off the plane, immigration was closed, and they had to sleep in sleeping bags on the terminal’s floor.

The incident quickly triggered a public backlash. Though Starlux Airlines Chair Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) personally flew to Japan and apologized to the angry passengers, most criticized the poor management of the situation.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration responded to the incident on Sunday (May 7). SETNews cited it as saying it would “immediately ask Starlux Airlines for an explanation” of details such as flying procedures and actions taken by the captain.

The administration added that it will demand the airline review and improve its treatment of consumers after it made the decision to merge and cancel flights.

Meanwhile, in response to video footage of angry passengers berating flight attendants after being left waiting on the parked aircraft without food and water, the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union issued a statement urging Chang to apologize to and compensate its cabin crew. “Flight attendants, like passengers, are the victims of Starlux Airlines’ misguided decisions!” read the statement.

The union wrote that flight attendants have no power to make flight decisions and personnel arrangements and are subject to working hour restrictions under the Labor Standards Act to ensure their ability to maintain flight safety. The union wrote, “Under normal circumstances, the airline company should know the time limits as set by the Labor Standards Act and Civil Aviation Act ahead of time.”

“In the case of flights JX801 and JX803’s delay, when crew members work on flights to and from Tokyo within the same day, there is an innately higher risk of going overtime. When Starlux Airlines made the decision to merge flights, it should have coordinated its manpower and communicated with passengers early on, rather than leaving flight attendants to endure passengers’ fury," the union added.