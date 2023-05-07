Remains of four victims who died in central Taiwan fire returned to Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The remains of four Filipinos who died in a factory fire in Taiwan in April were repatriated to the Philippines on Sunday morning (May 7).

The four were among seven victims who died tragically in a fire at the Lian Hwa Foods factory in Changhua County on April 25. All of the victims, including three Taiwanese, were workers at the food factory.



The bodies of two men and two women arrived at a cargo center in Paranaque City in Metro Manila, where relatives were waiting to identify their loved ones, reported GMA News.



Taiwanese authorities cooperated with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taiwan and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to repatriate the victims. The OWWA will also assist families with transportation to the victims' home provinces and funeral arrangements per the report.

All of the victims were insured by the employer, Lian Hwa Foods. Their families will also receive financial assistance from the Taiwan government and the Philippine government via the OWWA, reported Philstar.



Four other overseas workers from the Philippines were also injured in the fire. However, they are all recovering and in good condition, according to local reports.