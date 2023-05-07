Celebrating Taipei’s psychedelic music scene

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Long-haired musicians, college students, and female groupies with chest tattoos hung outside Fat Head Music studio on Saturday (May 6) for an album listening party and in-studio performances.

A growing subset of Taiwan’s underground music scene includes psychedelic rock that subverts the established indie scene with hastily produced fanzines and performances in tiny, overbooked venues.



Fanzines and flyers promote events in Taipei's psych music scene. (Taiwan News photo)

Taipei's local psychedelic music scene is gaining international attention, attracting a 2-month visit by drummer and vocalist Go Kurosawa, founding member of Tokyo’s premier psychedelic band, Kikagaku Moyo.

Kurosawa concluded his residency with a performance at FarEastStoned, performing with a local group of musicians collectively referred to as Concrete Heads.

“It’s a nice scene in Taipei. Everyone is very well connected and supported,” Kurosawa said before his performance.

He noted a major distinction between Western psychedelic rock and Eastern psychedelic rock. Western psychedelic rock has its roots in the 1960s with acts such as the Byrds and Jefferson Airplane, with a revival brought by the Brian Jonestown Massacre and The Black Angels.

Eastern psychedelic rock, according to Kurosawa, is inspired by music played at temples and other traditional religious ceremonies. His interest in these sounds led him to Taiwan to collaborate with the Taiwanese brother duo Mong Tong (夢東).



Mong Tong hosts a record listening party for upcoming LP release. (Taiwan News photo)

Mong Tong's Hom Yu (洪御) is a guitarist for the well-known experimental group, WWWW, while his brother Jiun Chi (郡崎) is the guitarist for Taiwan’s best-known psychedelic band, Dope Purple.

Their two-person collaboration as Mong Tong explores new sounds which fit Kurosawa’s record label, Guruguru Brain, and led to the upcoming album "Tao Fire” (道火).

A special listening party was held in the music studio lobby, where the singers explained each song and answered audience questions. The speakers did not project their voices, making it hard for the audience to hear.



Spacing out at Beetlenut Kangaroo performance. (Taiwan News photo)

The duo's website says the album contains elements of gamelan music, phin guitar, tabla drums, and Taiwan sisomi. Samples from Taiwanese and Southeast Asian weddings, funerals, and celebrations have also been incorporated.

The songs from “Tao Fire” had the same quirky flow and feel as previous Mong Tong tracks. Hom Yu said he wanted to express local culture through sound.



FarEastStoned packed to overcapacity on Saturday. (Taiwan News photo)

When Kurosawa played in the largest of the six studio rooms, it was impossible to fit everyone inside. The maximum audience capacity was around 60 people, with a similar number enjoying the music from outside the studio.

The first song was a warm-up jam, while the second song gave off a dark psychedelic vibe similar to The Black Angels, and the third track was a reggae riff based on the classic Taiwanese song “Alishan Girl.”