Thunderstorm warning issued for central, southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The plum rain season arrived in Taiwan with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for most of central Taiwan on Sunday (May 7).

At 10:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) announced that heavy rainfall, lightning, thunder, and strong winds are expected from Sunday afternoon into the evening along the east coast from Miaoli to Tainan.



A map shared on the WeatherRisk Facebook group at noon shows a severe storm system approaching Taiwan with intense lightning along the coast of Chiayi and Tainan. The post warns that the system is moving south towards Kaohsiung and Pingtung but may remain in the southern mountainous area for most of the afternoon.



In northern Taiwan, temperatures will drop on Sunday to between 19 C and 24 C amid scattered showers. Rain is expected throughout the evening through most of Monday (May 8).