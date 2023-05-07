St Louis City, Dallas match postponed by lightning

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Lightning forced the postponement of a scoreless match between FC Dallas and newcomer St. Louis City on Saturday night.

The inclement weather sent the two teams off the field in the 50th minute. The match will be resumed where it left off at a date to be determined.

Dallas (4-3-3) entered play with a 17-2-3 record in its last 20 home matches against expansion teams, including wins in 11 of the last 13. Nashville is the only expansion team to earn points in Frisco with a win and a draw in 2020.

St. Louis City (6-3-1) entered play with 19 points — the second most by an expansion team after 10 matches — despite a 1-3-1 mark in its last five outings. Only LAFC, in its 2018 debut, had more points (20).

St. Louis City travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Dallas travels to play Austin on Saturday

