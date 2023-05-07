Alexa
A's beat Royals 5-4, win back-to-back for 1st time

By DAVID SMALE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/05/07 11:12
Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers (23) and JJ Bleday (33) celebrate after they scored off a Esteury Ruiz single during the second inning of a basebal...
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer delivers to a Oakland Athletics batter during the second inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturd...
Oakland Athletics pitcher Ken Waldichuk delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturd...
Former Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain waves to fans as he leaves the field after a retirement celebration before a baseball game again...
Former Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain, right, hugs Salvador Perez after throwing out the first pitch during a retirement celebration b...
Former Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain, right, hugs his former first base coach Rusty Kuntz, left, before a baseball game against the O...
Oakland Athletics' Kevin Smith (4) scores off a Ryan Noda triple as Kansas City Royals catcher Freddy Fermin, left, waits for the throw during the fou...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics won consecutive games for the first time this season as Ryan Noda had a triple and double, reaching base four times in a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Noda wass 5 for 7 with three doubles, a triple, four runs and four RBIs in the first two games of the series between teams tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 8-26.

Ken Waldichuk (1-2) allowed four runs, six hits and six walks in five innings with six strikeouts. Zach Jackson retired Bobby Witt Jr. on a game-ending groundout with two on for his first save this season.

Brady Singer (2-4) gave up five runs and six hits in four innings.

Kansas City honored Lorenzo Cain in a pregame ceremony. A member of the 2015 World Series champions, Cain signed a one-day contract to retire with the Royals. The team drew 29,549, its highest home crowd since opening day.

Maikel Garcia hit a two-out RBI double in the first, but Esteury Ruiz's two-run single in the second and JJ Bleday's homer in the third built a 3-1 lead. Ryan Noda hit an RBI triple in the fourth and scored on Brent Rooker's double.

Freddy Fermin's solo homer and Witt's two-run drive, a 434-foot drive for his sixth homer this season, cut the deficit to one run in the bottom half.

UP NEXT

RHP Mason Miller (0-1, 3.52 ERA) starts Sunday for Oakland and LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-4, 7.40 ERA) for the Royals.

