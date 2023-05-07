Taiwanese girlfriend of Australian exchange student admits to poisoning his drink

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australian exchange student Alex Shorey's 45-year-old girlfriend admitted to adding rat poison to a drink he consumed, leading to Shorey's medical evacuation from Taiwan on May 3, per UDN.

Prosecutors suspected foul play after a 30ml bottle of rat poison was found at the home of Shorey’s Taiwanese girlfriend. During an interrogation led by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, Shorey’s girlfriend said she had bought the bottles as a means of committing suicide.

She said she drank one bottle, while the other bottles were added to drinks that she intended to consume later. However, she alleges Shorey mistakenly consumed one of the drinks.

Shorey's girlfriend originally denied any involvement in the poisoning. She spent time in the hospital caring for Shorey and even invited Shorey’s Australian parents to her home.

When visiting the house of Shorey's girlfriend, Shorey's parents discovered the rat poisoning and informed prosecutors. Prosecutors questioned if the woman's motive for the poisoning was to keep Shorey in Taiwan.

Shorey went to the hospital for treatment after suspiciously falling ill on March 15. He visited the hospital again on March 16. Shorey returned to the emergency room on April 11 and was sent to intensive care on April 18.

Prosecutors suspect Shorey’s frequent visits to the hospital in March and April indicate he was exposed to multiple poisonings.

The woman involved had a close relationship with Shorey, though they never declared themselves boyfriend and girlfriend, despite Shorey's frequent visits to her house.

Before Shorey was medically evacuated from Taiwan, he declined to press charges. Prosecutors are still investigating the case and the woman is not allowed to leave Taiwan.

Those considering suicide should call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 0800-788995 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents should call the Community Services Center at 0932-594-578.